'Sense8's Brian J. Smith & Matt Consalvo Are Now Dating

Love is in the air... and we are loving this new pair!

Best known for playing Will on Sense8, Berg in The Matrix Resurrections, and Lt. Matthew Scott on Stargate Universe, Brian J. Smith has now confirmed that he’s dating fellow actor Matt Consalvo. Acting credits from Consalvo include Blue Bloods, Special Ops: Lioness, and Adam & the Water.

The announcement came as Smith shared a series of Instagram stories (reposted by fan account @brianjsmithbrasil) about a recent surgery. In one story, the Sense8 actor took the time to thank Consalvo. He wrote:

“Surgery day! Couldn’t have done it without the love of my life – [Matt Consalvo].”