Former Pennsylvania Rep Brian Sims Announces Engagement
Sims recently proposed to boyfriend Alex Drakos.
Brian Sims is getting hitched!
The politician, who previously served as a member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, announced his engagement to Alex Drakos on Instagram over the weekend.
“HE SAID YES! Tonight on the beach I asked Alex if he’d be my husband and he said yes!” Sims wrote.
He also shared that their friends were “in on it awhile now” and he made a point to get the blessing of Drakos’s parents before popping the question.
“Luckily, just like my parents, they were excited and supportive. I’m so stupidly grateful to have this amazing man in my life and now it’ll be forever,” he said.
Drakos shared Sim’s post to his own Instagram stories, calling saying yes the “easiest decision I’ve ever made.”
According to a previous post on social media, the two first got together in July 2021. They’ve occasionally shared snippets of their life together on Instagram over the years, and friends and onlookers alike were thrilled at the opportunity to wish them congratulations on their engagement.
Sims became the first openly gay elected official in Pennsylvania when he was elected to the state House of Representatives 2012. He served on behalf of the 182nd district until 2022, at which point he threw his hat in the ring for lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, but lost the nomination to Austin Davis.
