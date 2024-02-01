Did David Archuleta just come out as a top?

David Archuleta's horny era is giving.

From hiding hickeys to shutting down homophobes, the "Crush" singer isn't holding back.

Now, the star is even letting his fans know which sexual position he prefers by acting cheeky in a new TikTok video.

Archuleta responds to a comment that says, "I was gonna say, being a full time bottom isn't so bad."

Well, it looks like the out and proud singer can't fully relate to that sentiment.

@davidarchie Replying to @Jay put this in drafts last night but since it looks like theres no going back from this point i mean 🤷🏻‍♂️

In a video responding to the fan's comment, Archuleta says, "I'm sure that you're absolutely right for other people out there. I'm sure that they would definitely agree with that. Couldn't relate."

We love seeing Archuleta embrace his top era!