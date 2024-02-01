Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Did David Archuleta just come out as a top?

Dvid Archuleta
Instagram @davidarchie

The out and proud singer is being a little coy in a new TikTok.

rickycornish

David Archuleta's horny era is giving.

From hiding hickeys to shutting down homophobes, the "Crush" singer isn't holding back.

Now, the star is even letting his fans know which sexual position he prefers by acting cheeky in a new TikTok video.

Archuleta responds to a comment that says, "I was gonna say, being a full time bottom isn't so bad."

Well, it looks like the out and proud singer can't fully relate to that sentiment.

@davidarchie

Replying to @Jay put this in drafts last night but since it looks like theres no going back from this point i mean 🤷🏻‍♂️

In a video responding to the fan's comment, Archuleta says, "I'm sure that you're absolutely right for other people out there. I'm sure that they would definitely agree with that. Couldn't relate."

We love seeing Archuleta embrace his top era!

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

