Watch Your Girlfriends Margot Robbie & Dua Lipa Confess To Secret Crushes — On Each Other

Margot Robbie just admitted to having a girl crush on a famous pop star and nothing could be more relatable!

On November 10 Robbie attended the 2023 Variety Power of Women event in a stunning off-the-should Fendi gown, but it was the Oscar-nominated actress’ acceptance speech that blew people away.

Robbie took the stage alongside her husband Tom Ackerly and their LuckyChap Entertainment producing partner Josey MacNamara as they were being honored with the Producer of the Year award for their work on the smash-hit Barbie.

The three partners were presented the award by Dua Lipa, whom the Birds of Prey actress admitted to having a “secret crush” on in her acceptance speech!

margot robbie lost her voice so she made her husband read her speech and tell the audience she has a secret crush on dua lipa 😂 pic.twitter.com/siEgZBV0Rg — 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗼𝘁 𝗿𝗼𝗯𝗯𝗶𝗲 𝗴𝗶𝗳𝘀 & 📸 (@margohgifs) November 17, 2023