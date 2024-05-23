Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Emma Corrin on coming out as nonbinary, “the vitriol [was] worse than I anticipated”

Emma Corrin
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

The nonbinary stuns on the cover of Harper's Bazaar.

Emma Corrin is a proven jack-of-all-trades. They have captured the hearts of many with their dramatic portrayals of some of history’s most misunderstood figures such as the Princess of Wales in Netflix’s The Crown. Their on-screen acting career spans across a multitude of television genres.

Corrin’s past performances have become the emotional core for some of TV’s most jaw-dropping scenes and now, we get to see Emma Corrin approach a new type of role.

From playing the illustrious Princess Diana in Netflix’s The Crown to a clumsy sleuth in Hulu’s A Murder At The End of The World, Emma Corrin breathes life into characters that face intense moral dilemmas. Recently, Marvel has tapped Corrin to play a super villain which will have most people question their moral compass (because fans will certainly fall in love with Corrin’s portrayal of Cassandra Nova Xavier who is the evil twin sister of Professor Xavier in the summer blockbuster — Deadpool & Wolverine.)

Outside the Hollywood spotlight, Corrin has been more candid and open about their identity to the world and was extremely taken aback by the public’s response. “The vitriol [was] worse than I anticipated,” Corrin shared to Harper’s Bazaar as the cover star of their June/July 2024 Freedom Issue. “Even though we like to think we’re in a progressive society, a lot of what we’re seeing is increasingly a step back.”

Although, Corrin’s past characters have shared a sharp sense of self-assuredness — viewers and fans of the series may latch on too fondly to the characters Emma Corrin inhabits. “People follow me because they’ve watched something I’m in. They think I’m one kind of person, and then they’ll see who I actually am and how I present and—,” Emma Corrin referred to their nonbinary identity. “I will never understand why. Who are you hurting by being yourself? Why am I controversial?”

Now, Corrin is reclaiming their power and will not undermine themselves for people’s perception. “I think it’s fear. Absolute FEAR,” the actor stated when describing the backlash they face from the public for living their truth.

Well, we celebrate their success and their truth and can’t wait to see both onscreen when Deadpool & Wolverine premieres on July 26.

CelebritiesNonbinaryIdentities
deadpool wolverineemma corrinnonbinary identity
Latest Stories

