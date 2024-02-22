John Cena just joined OnlyFans and the internet is going WILD

Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena sent a ripple through the internet when he announced earlier today that he started an OnlyFans account.

The Peacemaker actor, famous for his ripped physique, took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce he had joined the infamous NSFW website, writing that fans would see him "like you've never seen me before."

…like you’ve never seen me before.

Subscribe at the link in bio. @onlyfans pic.twitter.com/QporD1YRm2 — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 22, 2024

While the account is legit, once you click on his link, you'll find an account under the name Ricky Stanicky, the character he plays in the upcoming film of the same name.

"You've found the verified OnlyFans account for Ricky Stanicky—renowned impersonator, philanthropist, investment banker, socialite, cancer survivor, and method actor," his bio reads. "Subscribe to get spicy pics and vids!"

Luckily for all of us, the account is free for now and already has two posts. Unlucky for us, Cena isn't nude in any of them.

Instead, there is a two-second clip titled "how deep can it go," which shows the actor in character biting his wallet while something painful is done to him. The second features him dressed in a recreation of Britney Spears' "...Baby One More Time" schoolgirl outfit while licking the ground in an attempt to slurp up alcohol from a broken bottle. "Anyone want to hit this one more time?" the cheeky caption reads.

Again, it's tragic he is fully clothed for both of these clips that appear to be taken from Ricky Stanicky. The film, also starring Zac Efron, follows a group of three best friends who invent a fictional person named Ricky Stanicky to get them out of trouble with their families, but when people in their lives start to get suspicious, they hire an actor (Cena) to bring him to life.

Despite the reason Cena created the OnlyFans account, there have been strong fan reactions to the announcement on social media.

"Looking for John Cena only fans leak cuz Ik that shit huge," one person wrote on X.

"If you're having a bad day just know John Cena joined OnlyFans…so there's that," another person quipped.

"First bobbie althoff leaks, then rubi rose leaks and now john cena has an onlyfans??? Wtf is happening," someone posted.

While the account may have been created to promote his new movie, we can still dream, can't we?

See the best reactions to Cena's announcement below!