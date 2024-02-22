Scroll To Top
Celebrities

John Cena just joined OnlyFans and the internet is going WILD

John Cena just joined OnlyFans and the internet is going WILD

Wrestler and actor John Cena just joined OnlyFans
Gregory Bojorquez / Contributor Getty Images

The hunky star just joined the NSFW site and we are living for the fan reactions!

Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena sent a ripple through the internet when he announced earlier today that he started an OnlyFans account.

The Peacemaker actor, famous for his ripped physique, took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce he had joined the infamous NSFW website, writing that fans would see him "like you've never seen me before."

While the account is legit, once you click on his link, you'll find an account under the name Ricky Stanicky, the character he plays in the upcoming film of the same name.

"You've found the verified OnlyFans account for Ricky Stanicky—renowned impersonator, philanthropist, investment banker, socialite, cancer survivor, and method actor," his bio reads. "Subscribe to get spicy pics and vids!"

Luckily for all of us, the account is free for now and already has two posts. Unlucky for us, Cena isn't nude in any of them.

Instead, there is a two-second clip titled "how deep can it go," which shows the actor in character biting his wallet while something painful is done to him. The second features him dressed in a recreation of Britney Spears' "...Baby One More Time" schoolgirl outfit while licking the ground in an attempt to slurp up alcohol from a broken bottle. "Anyone want to hit this one more time?" the cheeky caption reads.

Again, it's tragic he is fully clothed for both of these clips that appear to be taken from Ricky Stanicky. The film, also starring Zac Efron, follows a group of three best friends who invent a fictional person named Ricky Stanicky to get them out of trouble with their families, but when people in their lives start to get suspicious, they hire an actor (Cena) to bring him to life.

Despite the reason Cena created the OnlyFans account, there have been strong fan reactions to the announcement on social media.

"Looking for John Cena only fans leak cuz Ik that shit huge," one person wrote on X.

"If you're having a bad day just know John Cena joined OnlyFans…so there's that," another person quipped.

"First bobbie althoff leaks, then rubi rose leaks and now john cena has an onlyfans??? Wtf is happening," someone posted.

While the account may have been created to promote his new movie, we can still dream, can't we?

See the best reactions to Cena's announcement below!

From Your Site Articles
CelebritiesMovies
entertainmentonlyfanscelebritiesfan reactionsjohn cenamoviericky stanicky
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena Drea de Mateo Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

45 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio