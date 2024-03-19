Meet Fredrico Castro Debernardi, Chris Appleton's sexy AF (possible) new man

Less than five months after Appleton filed for divorce , he was seen frolicking at the beach in Santa Monica with a new man, TMZ reports. The photos show the pair shirtless and wearing swim trunks while splashing in the ocean, eating a popsicle — get your mind out of the gutter — and lounging in the sand.

We were heartbroken when we heard that celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton and White Lotus star Lukas Gage were calling it quits after only six months of marriage, but now it looks like Appleton is dating again, and his new beau is hot AF!

The new man, Frederico Castro Debernardi, is an art collector and Harvard grad originally from Argentina. According to TMZ, the duo “hit it off after crossing paths through mutual friends about a month ago, and right now they’re keeping things laid-back and just seeing where it takes them.”

Debernardi spoke to Apollo Magazine back in 2017 about his work as an art collector and opened up about why he loves his job. “I knew that I wanted to collect art, and always saw it as a process in which you never know everything, where every year – almost every week – you learn something new,” he explained. “As a collector, you make mistakes, you build memories, and you make friends.”

Although neither Appleton nor Debernardi has confirmed their relationship yet, they were also spotted together at the Chateau Marmont on March 5. Despite this, an anonymous source told Just Jared that Debernardi isn’t his “boyfriend” yet and that “Chris is very much still single and having fun.”

