Did Nicki Minaj just join forces with Ben Shapiro in her feud with Megan Thee Stallion?

Ben Shapiro has entered the chat — even though nobody invited him in the first place!

In her ongoing beef with Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj has made the confounding choice to align herself with right-wing pundit Ben Shapiro, who just dropped his own "anti-woke" song, "Facts."

The drama all started last week when Stallion lit up the charts with her new diss track "Hiss" which fans thought mocked Minaj, causing a feud to pop off between the two rappers. Fans have been saying the track is about Minaj because it references Megan's Law which requires information about registered sex offenders to be made public and Minaj's husband is a registered sex offender.

In response, on Sunday, Minaj dropped her own diss track, "Big Foot," which seems to be saying that Stallion was lying about getting shot in the foot by Tory Lanez — who is currently serving ten years in jail for the crime. The song also references Stallion's dead mother and insinuates she uses ghostwriters for her lyrics.

Then, in a turn of events we didn't see on our 2024 bingo card, Minaj took to X (formerly Twitter) to compliment Shapiro on his rap collaboration with white Canadian rapper Tom MacDonald, which references Minaj, saying, "Nicki take some notes, I just did this for fun / All my people download this, let's get a Billboard number-one."

"Ben Shapiro? Ben Shapiro is #1 on iTunes? This better be a good edit. BARBZ if y'all don't quit playin!!!!" she wrote on X on Saturday.

I just listened to it @benshapiro not bad. Congrats on #1. But it def sounds like Roman's Revenge when the beat first came in...idk," she wrote in another post, referencing the title of one of her songs. And because she doesn't seem to be able to stop posting, yesterday she also wrote, "Wait til they 'wake up' & listen to what Ben Shapiro is saying in #Facts. The 'outrage' on this one will be a tad bit delayed." Fans were especially surprised by Minaj's support of the conservative politico because Shapiro has insulted rap and Minaj in the past, has promoted the "white replacement" theory, and built his career off spouting racist and anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric.

The same man who disrespected you and your music for years? The same man who also hates illegal immigrants? You can’t be serious nicki, this man stands against your whole being as a black woman who had to come here illegally as a child. — thank u, next 💋 (@gh0sst1n) February 1, 2024

ben shapiro deciding he likes nicki minaj as soon as he learns she loves defending sexual predators is really just giving the game away isn’t it https://t.co/QjFfVX8n2W — dickensian sigma brandon (@veryhatefulguy) February 1, 2024 But the pair seem to be using each other to chase Stallion to the top of the charts, where her song "Hiss" currently sits at number No. 1 on all major streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube, Complex reports. "Hey Megan @theestallion , we're coming for thee," Shapiro wrote on X. "Also, @NICKIMINAJ is correct about your flow."