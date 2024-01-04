Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Tan France seemingly unfollows Bobby Berk, the Fab 5 not doing so fab anymore

Tan France Bobby Berk and Antoni Porowski
Courtesy of Netflix

And Bobby returned the favor, plus.

rachiepants

It’s the end of an era. The Fab 5 has officially become the Fab 4, and one Queer Eye and the era of its stars unfollowing one another has begun.

PinkNews reports that Tan France has seemingly unfollowed Bobby Berk, following the latter’s decision to leave the show after seven seasons, leading some to believe that the drama is ramping up between the former cast members. The tipping point, some speculate, was a recent IG post by Berk in which he tagged the whole cast, except for France — which was quickly pointed out in the comments.

But that’s not all, following France unfollowing Berk, Berk returned the favor by unfollowing France and Antoni Porowski caught a stray unfollow as well.

Messy, messy.

Further complicating things, is that despite leaving the show Berk will still be appearing in season 8 as it was filmed before he left. No word on whether or not he will take part in any promotion of the upcoming season, but that would certainly make for an interesting dynamic.

Berk announced his exit from the hit makeover series back in November in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“It’s with a heavy heart that I announce that season 8 will be my final season on Queer Eye,” wrote Berk in the post. “It’s not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one. Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon.”

Naturally, speculation about the cause of his exit was rife. At the time Us Weekly reported that an insider shared that Berk was “asked to leave” the show “because he wasn’t vibing with the cast.” In addition to that discord, there had been “many challenges with scheduling [and] there was a loss of interest from Bobby filming the show. The network and the cast thought it was time to bring in fresh blood. His heart was not in it and the rest of the cast started to resent him because of that.”

This report was followed by another “insider” disputing that version of the story. Saying instead “was not asked to leave” and that the “decision was amicable.”

While all this unfollowing drama is certainly not definitive proof that Berk’s exit was anything less than amicable, it's certainly raising eyebrows. And one thing is sure, it's the end of an era (and we’ll be watching season 8 with a microscope!)

CelebritiesNetflixTVEntertainment
queer eyebobby berktan franceantoni porowskicast dramanetflix
Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

