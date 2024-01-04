Tan France seemingly unfollows Bobby Berk, the Fab 5 not doing so fab anymore

It’s the end of an era. The Fab 5 has officially become the Fab 4, and one Queer Eye and the era of its stars unfollowing one another has begun.

PinkNews reports that Tan France has seemingly unfollowed Bobby Berk, following the latter’s decision to leave the show after seven seasons, leading some to believe that the drama is ramping up between the former cast members. The tipping point, some speculate, was a recent IG post by Berk in which he tagged the whole cast, except for France — which was quickly pointed out in the comments.

But that’s not all, following France unfollowing Berk, Berk returned the favor by unfollowing France and Antoni Porowski caught a stray unfollow as well. Messy, messy. Further complicating things, is that despite leaving the show Berk will still be appearing in season 8 as it was filmed before he left. No word on whether or not he will take part in any promotion of the upcoming season, but that would certainly make for an interesting dynamic. Berk announced his exit from the hit makeover series back in November in a post on X (formerly Twitter).