Scroll To Top
Celebrities

All the times Sophia Bush made out with other women: a brief history

All the times Sophia Bush made out with other women: a brief (and steamy) history

Scenes from "Grey's Anatomy", "Nip/Tuck" and "John Tucker Must Die" all featuring actress Sophia Bush kissing other women
Courtesy of TikTok (@jaslovesdsavre, @wish.me.monsters, and @cathfilmsz)

Making a career out of iconic lesbian kisses is certainly good work if you can get it! And Sophia Bush can get it.

@politebotanist

Sophia Bush is living the dream.

No, not just because she's been a working actor in Hollywood for over two decades, but because that career boasts some of the most iconic on-screen lesbian kisses of all time, and only continues to grow.

Well before Bush, 42, was out as queer, and locking lips with soccer star Ashlyn Harris (don't worry, we'll get there) there were definitely signs. Making a living out of making out with other women is certainly not sapphic proof positive, but it can be a sign that someone might actually be queer — shocking, I know.

Well, Ms. Bush is at it again, recently broking the internet with ANOTHER jaw-dropping kiss on last week's episode of Grey's Anatomy. So, what better time to revisit her Sapphic kissing greatest hits?


Nip/Tuck S1E7 "Cliff Mantegna" (2001)

@wish.me.monsters

That time #sophiabush and #katemara kissed #niptuckshow #johnhensley #ryanmurphy

Say what you will about Ryan Murphy, but he's done a lot for the lesbian cheerleader community over the years. Ridley (Sophia Bush) and Vanessa (Kate Mara) from Nip/Tuck walked so Brittney and Santana from Glee could run.

John Tucker Must Die (2006)

The scene in the high school comedy classic John Tucker Must Die where Sophia Bush give Brittany Snow a kissing lesson altered my brain chemistry forever. If we don't get more of this in the upcoming sequel I will riot in the streets, and I don't think I'm the only one.

Easy S3E3, "Spontaneous Combustion" (2019)

Netflix's Chicago-based romp Easy may have been short-lived with only 25 episodes over the series' 3 seasons, but there were some real gems hidden in there. Key among them, was when Sophia Bush guest starred for an episode and gave us this steamy make-out scene with Jacqueline Toboni (who you may recognize from The L Word: Generation Q) during the show's final season.

Grey's Anatomy S21E6 "Night Moves" (2024)

@jaslovesdsavre

TEDDY ALTMAN GIRLKISSER IS BACK!! #teddyaltman #cassbeckman #kimraver #sophiabush #greysanatomy #greysabc #foryoupage

As we mentioned, Sophia Bush guest starred in last week's episode of Grey's Anatomy and ended up kissing Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) square on the lips over dinner. Bush's character, Dr. Cass Beckham confides in Teddy that when she and her husband were going through a rough patch, they opened their marriage. Will Teddy and her husband, Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) open up their marriage? If it means Dr. Beckham will be around, I sure hope so!

Real Life (2024)

Off screen, Bush can often be found still kissing a woman —namely her girlfriend, soccer star Ashlyn Harris (scroll through the carousel above for some lip locking examples!). Bush came out earlier this year, an experience she told Glamourmade her "feel like I can finally breathe."

In Harris's touching birthday tribute to Bush on Instagram, Bush replied with this sincere comment that read, "Last year I got free. This year I found the very best love in the very most unexpected place. I may never get over the gift of it. Thank you for putting me back together. For making my second birthday even better than my first. And for reminding me what the sound of my unbridled laughter sounds like. You are magic. You are my best present. ✨"

We love to see it — literally!

From Your Site Articles
CelebritiesWomenGay KissLesbian
ashlyn harrisgrey's anatomyjohn tucker must dielesbian kissinglesbian movieslesbian tvniptucksophia bushteddy altmancelebrities
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
Stonewall Brick AwardsOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

65 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

best lesbian sex scenes: below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

30 all-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

Queer couples in age gap relationships
Dating
Badge
gallery

30 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

straight men who have sex with men
Dating

20 reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Awkward sauna behavior: Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay couple in the kitchen
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

35 of the funniest drag queen names
Comedy
Badge
gallery

35 of the funniest drag queen names

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 sexy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rowan Ashley Smith

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

Read Full Bio