All the times Sophia Bush made out with other women: a brief (and steamy) history

Sophia Bush is living the dream.

No, not just because she's been a working actor in Hollywood for over two decades, but because that career boasts some of the most iconic on-screen lesbian kisses of all time, and only continues to grow.

Well before Bush, 42, was out as queer, and locking lips with soccer star Ashlyn Harris (don't worry, we'll get there) there were definitely signs. Making a living out of making out with other women is certainly not sapphic proof positive, but it can be a sign that someone might actually be queer — shocking, I know.

Well, Ms. Bush is at it again, recently broking the internet with ANOTHER jaw-dropping kiss on last week's episode of Grey's Anatomy. So, what better time to revisit her Sapphic kissing greatest hits?







Nip/Tuck S1E7 "Cliff Mantegna" (2001) @wish.me.monsters That time #sophiabush and #katemara kissed #niptuckshow #johnhensley #ryanmurphy Say what you will about Ryan Murphy, but he's done a lot for the lesbian cheerleader community over the years. Ridley (Sophia Bush) and Vanessa (Kate Mara) from Nip/Tuck walked so Brittney and Santana from Glee could run.



John Tucker Must Die (2006) The scene in the high school comedy classic John Tucker Must Die where Sophia Bush give Brittany Snow a kissing lesson altered my brain chemistry forever. If we don't get more of this in the upcoming sequel I will riot in the streets, and I don't think I'm the only one.



Easy S3E3, "Spontaneous Combustion" (2019) Netflix's Chicago-based romp Easy may have been short-lived with only 25 episodes over the series' 3 seasons, but there were some real gems hidden in there. Key among them, was when Sophia Bush guest starred for an episode and gave us this steamy make-out scene with Jacqueline Toboni (who you may recognize from The L Word: Generation Q) during the show's final season.



Grey's Anatomy S21E6 "Night Moves" (2024) @jaslovesdsavre TEDDY ALTMAN GIRLKISSER IS BACK!! #teddyaltman #cassbeckman #kimraver #sophiabush #greysanatomy #greysabc #foryoupage As we mentioned, Sophia Bush guest starred in last week's episode of Grey's Anatomy and ended up kissing Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) square on the lips over dinner. Bush's character, Dr. Cass Beckham confides in Teddy that when she and her husband were going through a rough patch, they opened their marriage. Will Teddy and her husband, Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) open up their marriage? If it means Dr. Beckham will be around, I sure hope so!

