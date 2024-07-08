Scroll To Top
Celebrities

This flirtatious interview clip has fans in awe of SZA's game

This flirtatious interview clip has fans in awe of SZA's game

Amelia Dimoldenberg; SZA
@chickenshopdate/TikTok

Fans did NOT see this coming.

rachelkiley

Fans are praising SZA's game after a recent interview took a flirtatious—and audacious—turn.

The "Kill Bill" singer sat down with comedian Amelia Dimoldenberg as part of her Chicken Shop Date interview series. As the title suggests, each episode features Dimoldenberg sitting down with someone to conduct an interview framed as a date at a chicken shop. The conversations are regularly playful with pivots to amusing awkwardness, and her time with SZA certainly fit the bill.

In a clip making the rounds across social media, Dimoldenberg tells SZA that one of her goals for the year is to "get more bendy," something the singer immediately clocks as sexual. But Dimoldenberg continues to play things, erm, straight.

"I want to be able to do the splits," she says. "And maybe I'd also like to put my leg by my ear. Could that happen?"

"You need a catalyst. Like, somebody to do it for you," SZA tells her, subsequently escalating things flawlessly by suggesting the use of a strap-on.

The two were clearly on different wave-lengths at that point, but the back-and-forth is both flirty and hilarious enough to warrant a watch for yourselves.

The clip had folks snapping to attention as it spread across social media over the past couple days. Many took specific note of SZA's game, and ruminated on how they would definitely have kept things moving along in the direction she was taking things had they been in Dimoldenberg's seat.

Although Dimoldenberg ultimately claimed she mentioned wanting to be able to put her leg by her ear simply because she "thought it'd be cool, like a party trick," the internet may never let her forget that there was a better use of it, right there.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
CelebritiesEntertainment
amelia dimoldenbergchicken shop datestrap-onsza
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

53 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio