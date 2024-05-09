Nicholas Galitzine & Taylor Zakhar Perez reunited and compared their 'dump trucks', we're SCREAMING

Nicholas Galitzine fans have been winning nonstop lately. After lighting up the screen in both Mary & George and The Idea of You this year, the actor reunited with Taylor Zakhar Perez to revisit Red, White & Royal Blue — and we've got the pics and videos to commemorate the occasion.

The duo got together on May 8 for Prime Video's FYC event promoting the film ahead of the 2024 Emmy Awards. (No, you're not having déjà vu; this is, in fact, the second Emmys this year, after the 2023 ceremony was delayed due to the Hollywood strikes.)

They weren't the only ones repping RWRB at the event. Uma Thurman and Rachel Hilson were also there taking pics with the internet's favorite boys, as were director Matthew López, producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, and Casey McQuiston, whose novel of the same name kicked off the whole journey.

The group got together on stage to chat about the film, answering questions and taking a stroll down memory lane about how everything came together as perfectly as it did. And fortunately, attendees were all too eager to document the whole thing, so here are the unmissable photos and videos from the night!

But most importantly was this moment, when our No. 1 baby girl started comparing their "dump trucks."

You're killing us Nicolas. But honestly there were SO many incredible moments from the night. Keep scrolling to see our faves.

"I remember texting Sarah after five minutes and going, 'That's them,'" López said of the chemistry read between Perez and Galitzine.