'Knives Out 3's latest casting news means it's now our new queer mystery obsession

World-famous detective Benoit Blanc is back for a brand new mystery, and this time, he'll be joined by a cast full of queer faves!

Creator Rain Johnson is directing and penning the script again, and star Daniel Craig is reprising his role as the gay detective in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the third film in the popular series.

While Blanc's personal life was a closed book in the first film, the sequel gave us a glimpse at his personal life when we got a cameo from Hugh Grant, playing his partner Philip, who he lives with in London." I feel like there's oftentimes, especially with Hollywood movies, this weird dithering like maybe they are maybe they're not," Johnson said of the character's sexuality, Newsweek reports. "It's a fact, [Benoit Blanc is] gay in the movies."

A plot synopsis for the upcoming film has yet to be released, so we don't know if we'll get another peek into the intrepid detective's personal life, but we do know that the cast will have some of your favorite actors.

The cast is stacked! Andrew Scott Joins 'Knives Out 3' Cast (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/2oIxDlWHND — Variety (@Variety) May 28, 2024

The Knives Out series is known for its incredible ensemble casts, with the first installment starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Ana de Arias, and Toni Collette, while the sequel features Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista. This time around, gay actor Andrew Scott is joining the cast fresh off of his whirlwind success with the achingly beautiful queer drama All of Us Strangers and the Netflix series Ripley. Challengers actor Josh O'Connor is also starring alongside Glenn Close (Fatal Attraction), Kerry Washington (Scandal), and Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), Vulture reports.

Two more stars are rumored to be joining the cast. Tom Hardy and Lindsay Lohan are rumored to star in ‘KNIVES OUT 3’



(Source: https://t.co/vFwmZurzw9) pic.twitter.com/hbzIQoxgVf — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 27, 2024

Each of the two previous movies has included a large ensemble cast, which means that there will likely be more big-name stars joining the film. While we don't know who else will join the cast, there are rumors that Mean Girls star Lindsay Lohan and Venom's Tom Hardy may star in the upcoming film.

It's named after a rock song. Benoit Blanc returns in his most dangerous case yet. pic.twitter.com/Y3IFryNNi4 — Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (@KnivesOut) May 24, 2024

While there is no word yet on what the plot of the third film in the whodunnit franchise will be — although it's a safe bet that it will include ultra-wealthy people caught up in a murder mystery — we do know that the new film will follow the same pattern as the second film by being named after a rock song. The first sequel was named after The Beatles song "Glass Onion," while the next film's title is a reference to the U2 song "Wake Up a Dead Man."