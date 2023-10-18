Fans who thought they’d have to wait for a sequel to get more Red, White and Royal Blue content are in luck because Prime Video just dropped a new deleted scene that's bound to make you cry.

The LGBTQ+ film is based on the novel of the same name by Casey McQuiston’s and follows Alex Claremont-Diaz, son of the US President, and Britain's Prince Henry who are forced into a begrudging friendship after the two nearly cause an international incident. But before long Alex (Taylor Zakhar Perez) and Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) fall for each other and begin sneaking away for sexy rendezvous.

In the brand new deleted scene—called Prince Henry and Alex’s Fireside Chat— the prince delivers a speech in the form of an autobiographical fairy tale about how he has had to protected his heart with a “suit of armor.”

“When you told me on our first night together that you couldn’t let anyone fall in love with you, did you really mean that?” Alex asks, referencing their first night together in Paris. Henry responds by spinning a yarn about himself, “Once upon a time, there was a young prince who was born in a castle, and there had never been a prince quite like him. He was born with his heart on the outside of his body, whereas the other princes and noble children could withstand the slings and arrows of childhood, this prince felt everything acutely.” He continues his story, saying, “Everything seemed to touch and threaten his unprotected heart. He didn’t know that he was different – not at first. His family did, and they grew fearful that the people in the kingdom would see who he really was and turn against him.” In this fairytale, Henry’s grandfather sent him a “suit of armor” that would protect him so long as he “always wore it,” but “the price he paid for his safety was his freedom.” Then Henry reveals that it was a “devastatingly young peasant boy who was from this far away land and said the most ghastly things to him” who made him feel “truly alive.” Then the “handsome peasant boy” started to remove his armor “piece by piece” except for “the piece of armor protecting his heart,” Henry said. “Peasant boy pulled and pulled at this last piece of armor but the prince held it firmly in place. With every tug, the boy made a space between the prince’s armor and his heart and in that space, the prince’s heart could be free, once again,” he continued. If that doesn’t have you reaching for the tissues, we don’t know what will! Fans of the beloved movie are “sobbing” over the new scene, with one commenting on X (formerly Twitter), “Oh my gods you did not—- that’s some delicious angst and my heart feels so full and my throat so tight! Thank you!” and another person writing, “It’s illegal for this scene to be deleted from the movie. but thank you!!!” Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite fan responses to this devastatingly sweet deleted scene.

