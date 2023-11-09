The Trailer For A New Documentary About LGBTQ+ Midwesterners Is Giving Us All The Feels

What does it mean to be living out and proud in the Midwest today? In a time when anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment and legislation are on rise. It's a part of the country that is famous for its friendliness and salt-of-the-earth people, but does that reputation still ring true when you’re a queer person living there? Those ideas and more will be explored in We Live Here: The Midwest, a documentary streaming on Hulu this December.

The film is a personal and timely exploration of LGBTQ+ families who are just striving to build an authentic and honest life in their Midwestern community despite the growing tide of legislation and prejudice. As families they confront the same challenges every family in America faces, but with the added pressure and pains of their community, churches, schools, and neighborhoods discriminating against them.

It's a timely story that is all too familiar but needs to be told — by the people living them, In this case those voices include, according to the press release, “a trans/queer family with five children in Iowa who must find a new community after being expelled from their church; a gay Black couple with a young daughter test the line of acceptance in Nebraska; a lesbian couple homeschool their bullied son on a farm in Kansas; a gay teacher in Ohio creates a safe space for LGBTQIA+ students; and a couple in Minnesota struggles to rebuild their families following both of their transitions. Meanwhile, Minnesota State Rep. and queer mother, Heather Keeler, brings LGBTQIA+ rights to the political forefront despite ongoing death threats.”

Ultimately We Live Here: The Midwest is a film that captures a snapshot of our times and of the ongoing LGBTQ+ struggle in America. It's a poignant and necessary tale of which we are all a part.