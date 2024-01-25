Scroll To Top
Music

Watch Fletcher’s sensual, kinky new video ‘Lead Me On’ now

Watch Fletcher’s sensual, kinky new video ‘Lead Me On’ now

Watch Fletcher’s sensual, kinky new video ‘Lead Me On’ now

This is our new cuffing season anthem.

rachiepants

Just in time for the deepest part of cuffing season, Fletcher dropped her video for the perfect bop ‘Lead Me On’,

From her upcoming album In Search Of The Antidote, this track, she explains isn't a breakup song — even though it's definitely about the harder parts of finding love. “For some people ‘Lead Me On’ might sound like a breakup song, where I’m telling someone that I’ll take whatever crumbs I can get from them,” said Fletcher in a press release. “Or it might sound like a song where I’m speaking to a better, healthier version of me that exists in the future. It’s a version that’s a higher self in some way, and I’m connecting with her through these little moments of clarity or intuition and asking her to keep guiding me down that path. All the songs on this album were written on multiple levels, and they exist in many dimensions at one time.”

As always Fletcher’s latest is a blending of her haunting vocals and an undeniable beat. And the video is a sensual, occasionally kinky feast for the eyes and ears. Sapphic girlies take note, this is about to become your personality.

In Search Of The Antidote drops March 22, watch the video for ‘Lead Me On’ below.

MusicVideoEntertainment
fletchernew musicnew videolead me onin search of an antidotesapphiclesbian song
author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

