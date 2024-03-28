Fletcher responds to allegations that she joined a transphobic cult

Hot on the heels of releasing her sophomore album, In Search of the Antidote, Fletcher has refuted allegations that she’s involved with a controversial group that some believe to be a cult.

Last Friday, what should have been a celebratory album release was tempered by concerns from fans who had, for months, been seeking answers about the singer’s connections to the Modern Mystery School (MMS).

What is the Modern Mystery School? The website for the international organization features more than enough to earn a side-eye from anyone familiar with cults. It harps on spirituality and finding “your true purpose in life,” promotes a path of “Initiation” offered through their programs, and advertises a number of classes and workshops for its students to progress through (for increasingly hefty fees, of course). “The Modern Mystery School is in service to all of humanity to assist in the ascension of the human consciousness on this planet,” reads their mission statement. “This is a mission the school and its lineage holders have been working towards for over 3,000 years.” A deep dive on the group by Vice in 2021 mentioned members being afraid to speak on the record due to signing NDAs or concerns over “physical or spiritual consequences.” Some denied that MMS is a cult, while others made allegations of bullying and manipulation, as well as financial and sexual exploitation. It’s also worth noting that the Core Values page of the website devotes a paragraph to insisting there are only two genders: “We then believe in the individual’s freedom to regard themselves as whatever or whoever makes them happy, but that the facts are indisputable that our foundational physicality is that we are all born either male or female and that there are undeniable differences in that foundation.”

Why do people think Fletcher is involved? Fletcher’s full name—Cari Fletcher—appeared in a list of people who had taken courses with MMS. Fans first took note of this several months back, along with quietly discussing concerns that she had been spending time with people who are allegedly involved with the group. Rumors have also circulated that celebs like Shawn Mendes and Miley Cyrus are affiliated with MMS, although there’s no confirmation that there’s any validity to them.

What has Fletcher said about MMS? More and more fans began demanding a response to the cult allegations after In Search of the Antidote was released last Friday. On Monday, the “Undrunk” singer responded directly to fans with a vague note saying she had spent time “meeting with different types of doctors practicing eastern and western medicine, to therapists, meditation and breathwork practitioners, astrologers, healers, coaches,” and more after receiving a Lyme disease diagnosis last year. “i’ve taken whatever bits of truth that have resonated with me and left behind what did not,” she wrote. That response wasn’t clear enough for many fans, and a couple hours later, Fletcher posted a more forthright note to Twitter. “i am no longer involved with MMS. i was listed on the website because i took a few introductory classes followed by a one week course out of curiosity. further insight into the organization did not resonate with me in any way. i do not support, subscribe or condone any mission or rhetoric that is anti-LGBTQ+ in any form, spiritually, politically or otherwise.”