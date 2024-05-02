Disney star Joshua Bassett teases new single 'Golden Years' about a mysterious past love

Former Disney star Joshua Bassett just teased a new single about a mysterious past relationship!

On May 1, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star took to social media to share a clip from an upcoming single, “Golden Years,” where he’s standing on a wind-swept beach in front of the Santa Monica pier in Los Angeles, Calif.

In the video, he lip-synchs to his new song while the wind whips his hair around. “In the blink of an eye/ We were young ’til we weren’t/ It was fun ’til it hurt/ Now I’m terrified/ That I’ll never find love like yours,” he sings.