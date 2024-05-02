Scroll To Top
Disney star Joshua Bassett teases new single about a mysterious past love

Disney star Joshua Bassett teases new single 'Golden Years' about a mysterious past love

Joshua Bassett
@joshuatbassett/Instagram

Former Disney star Joshua Bassett just teased a new single about a mysterious past relationship!

On May 1, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star took to social media to share a clip from an upcoming single, “Golden Years,” where he’s standing on a wind-swept beach in front of the Santa Monica pier in Los Angeles, Calif.

In the video, he lip-synchs to his new song while the wind whips his hair around. “In the blink of an eye/ We were young ’til we weren’t/ It was fun ’til it hurt/ Now I’m terrified/ That I’ll never find love like yours,” he sings.

The lyrics indicate Bassett is singing about a past relationship, with some fans speculating he could be talking about Olivia Rodrigo or Sabrina Carpenter, both of whom he dated in the past.

On top of dating two of his fellow Disney Channel stars, in 2021, many fans and the media claimed the pop star had come out as queer — although he’s never used the term to describe himself — after he made a video for Clevver News where he called Harry Styles “hot” and said, “This is also my coming out video I guess, uhh…”

He captioned his post about “Golden Years” with the eyes emoji and a “link in bio” comment that takes you to the pre-save streaming information, but he didn’t announce when the full song will drop or any information about a possible full upcoming album. The new single is the first song Bassett has released since his single “Just Love” came out last September.

Basset started working on TV as a teenager, with roles on shows like Dirty John, Grey’s Anatomy, and Stuck in the Middle, but he really hit the big time when he scored a starring role in the Disney mockumentary show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series for which he won an Emmy.

We can’t wait to hear the full song and maybe get more clues as to who he’s singing about!

MusicEntertainmentCelebrities
disney channelhigh school musical: the musical: the seriesjoshua bassettmusicolivia rodrigopop starsabrina carpentersingle
Luke Evans' BF Helped Him Prep for His 'Gaston' Performance

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she's not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

