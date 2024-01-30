Has the mystery of iconic queer aviatrix Amelia Earhart's disappearance been solved at last?

An exploration team may have just made a major breakthrough in a mystery that has captured the world for nearly a century—the disappearance of Amelia Earhart.

Deep Sea Vision has been on a quest to find the pilot’s long-lost plane, and sonar data gathered from the Pacific Ocean has revealed something CEO Tony Romeo believes to be it.

“You’d be hard-pressed to convince me that’s anything but an aircraft, for one, and two, that it’s not Amelia’s aircraft,” he told TODAY on Monday. “There’s no other known crashes in the area, and certainly not of that era in that kind of design with the tail that you see clearly in the image.”

Earhart and her navigator, Fred Noonan, were traveling in a Lockheed 10-E Electra twin-engined plane when they disappeared. Deep Sea Vision shared some of the images their technology captured on the ocean floor, and while it’s hardly definitive, there is a resemblance. And any discrepancies could be related to the fact that, if it is Earhart’s plane, it’s been sitting underwater for 87 years.