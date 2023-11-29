Everything We Know About Ryan Murphy's New Show 'American Sports Story'

Ryan Murphy has created a new anthology limited series, this time focused on the life and crimes of NFL football player Aaron Hernandez. The show is the first entry in Murphy’s new American Sports Story franchise, following in the footsteps of his American Crime Story series.

Jake Cannavale (The Mandalorian) has been cast as Hernadez’s love interest, so we know the show will explore his sexuality as well as his murder conviction. The show won't premier until late 2023 and details are scarce, but let’s dive into what we do know.

What will 'American Sports Story' be about? Michael DeHoog/Getty Images The limited series is based on the popular Boston Globe and Wondery podcast Gladiator: Hernandez and Football Inc. and will cover Hernandez’s life, his conviction for murder, his time in prison, and his eventual suicide. Each season of the scripted anthology series will tell the story of an event involving a prominent sports figure from multiple perspectives and re-examine it through a modern lens.



Who's starring? Shutterstock Josh Andrés Rivera will play Hernandez opposite Cannavale. Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick Schwarzenegger (Gen V) will play former NFL star Tim Tebow alongside Catfish Jean (To Leslie) as Hernandez’s close friend Ernest “Bo” Wallace.

