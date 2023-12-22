'General Hospital' Character Comes Out In The Sweetest, Casual Way

General Hospital just revealed that a beloved character is gay, and fans are already hyped to see where his story goes.

Aiden Spencer has been knocking around Port Charles since 2010. Like many soap characters — especially ones that start out on the show as babies, like Aiden did — he has been portrayed by several actors already, with Enzo De Angelis taking over the role in 2021.

An earlier iteration of the character was bullied by his cousin and other kids at school who called him “Gayden” and thought he was too weird because he enjoyed hobbies like baking.

Well, that experience didn’t seem to deter him from his interests, as he very casually came out to his mother, Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst), in an episode this week while baking.

The two were discussing not having Aiden’s half-brother home for Christmas because he was spending it with his girlfriend, and Elizabeth asked if he felt left out now that both his brothers were in relationships.

“Actually, there’s someone I like, too,” he said, before the familiar dramatic cut to commercial that let everyone know this was going to be a big reveal.

Sure enough, when the show returned, Elizabeth asked to know more about his crush, and Aiden chose his words carefully, mentioning how “they” are in his science class, while his mom looked over knowingly.

“Well, they sound really nice,” she said, prompting Aiden to come clean.

“His name is Tobias.”

It’s a sweet, casual moment that fans have long expected might come one day, and they were pretty excited to see that it’s finally here.





Knowing the glacial pace of soaps, it’s hard to say when there might be more to this storyline, but clearly if and when it comes, it will be appreciated.