Scroll To Top
TV

General Hospital Character Comes Out In The Sweetest, Casual Way

'General Hospital' Character Comes Out In The Sweetest, Casual Way

Enzo De Angelis
General Hospital/ABC Signature

Fans (and his family) saw this one coming for years.

rachelkiley

General Hospital just revealed that a beloved character is gay, and fans are already hyped to see where his story goes.

Aiden Spencer has been knocking around Port Charles since 2010. Like many soap characters — especially ones that start out on the show as babies, like Aiden did — he has been portrayed by several actors already, with Enzo De Angelis taking over the role in 2021.

An earlier iteration of the character was bullied by his cousin and other kids at school who called him “Gayden” and thought he was too weird because he enjoyed hobbies like baking.

Well, that experience didn’t seem to deter him from his interests, as he very casually came out to his mother, Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst), in an episode this week while baking.

The two were discussing not having Aiden’s half-brother home for Christmas because he was spending it with his girlfriend, and Elizabeth asked if he felt left out now that both his brothers were in relationships.

“Actually, there’s someone I like, too,” he said, before the familiar dramatic cut to commercial that let everyone know this was going to be a big reveal.

Sure enough, when the show returned, Elizabeth asked to know more about his crush, and Aiden chose his words carefully, mentioning how “they” are in his science class, while his mom looked over knowingly.

“Well, they sound really nice,” she said, prompting Aiden to come clean.

“His name is Tobias.”

It’s a sweet, casual moment that fans have long expected might come one day, and they were pretty excited to see that it’s finally here.


Knowing the glacial pace of soaps, it’s hard to say when there might be more to this storyline, but clearly if and when it comes, it will be appreciated.

Watch Aiden's coming out scene below!

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
TVComingOutEntertainment
generalhospitalaidenspencercomingoutsoapoperasenzodeangelis
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

Adore Delano, Karan Brar, Wayne Brady, Billie Eilish
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 43 Stars Came Out In 2023 (So Far)

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio