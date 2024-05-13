Scroll To Top
TV

Maya Rudolph is MOTHER in pitch perfect ballroom-themed SNL musical number

Maya Rudolph is MOTHER in pitch perfect ballroom-themed 'SNL' musical number

Maya Rudolph
NBC

There was plenty of other content for LGBTQ+ fans to love during her return as host.

rachelkiley

Maya Rudolph returned to Saturday Night Live over the weekend, with an opening Mother's Day monologue that absolutely slayed.

While Mother's Day might be set aside for those who fit the more traditional meaning of the word "mother," SNL decided to match that up with the pop culture definition of the word. Rudolph is a mom, but she's also Mother.

After being enthusiastically informed of this by Bowen Yang and Sarah Sherman mid-monologue, the former cast member shifted into a musical number evocative of the drag ballroom scene.

"We did not come to play with you hoes. We came to slay, bitch," Kenan Thompson says by way of introduction. "Ladies and gentlemen, gays and theys, I give to you Mother, of the House of Rockefeller."

Mixing the meaning of "mother" throughout the number, Rudolph references a number of classic moments from her comedy history, much of which took place during her nine seasons on SNL—all punctuated with the refrain "I'm your Mother."

The opening wasn't the only bit of Rudolph's episode that shouted out the LGBQT+ community.

There was a hilarious (if somewhat depressing) PSA from teachers that included Thompson noting, "I got pieced up by two 12-year-old nonbinary asexuals."

There was also a deep cut parody of a real 1982 coffee commercial starring Lauren Bacall, which NBC notes has enjoyed a new life decades later thanks to lip syncs by drag queens and TikTokers.

And we certainly can't skip out on mentioning Rudolph's return as Beyoncé, trying once again to make it through an episode of Hot Ones without catastrophe. Spoiler alert: on SNL, handling the heat remains the one thing "Beyoncé" just can't do.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
TVSNLEntertainmentDragQueensCelebrities
beyoncedrag queensmaya rudolphmothers daysaturday night live
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Gia Gunn, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

48 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio