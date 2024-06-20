Scroll To Top
TV

New 'Golden Girls'-style comedy heading for Hulu with Matt Bomer and Nathan Lane as its stars

Matt Bomer at the 'Maestro' Photo Call held at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles, USA on December 12, 2023. ; Nathan Lane attends the 2024 Drama Desk Awards at NYU Skirball Center in New York on June 10, 2024
Tinseltown; lev radin/Shutterstock

We can't wait for how campy and hilarious this is going to be.

@andrewjstillman

A new sitcom is headed toward Hulu, and the Golden Girls-style comedy is set to star gay icons Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers) and Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Building) as its leading men.

Entitled Mid-Century Modern, the show gets even gayer with Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story, Glee) behind the wheel alongside Will & Grace creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan.

According to Variety, the series is “set in the gay mecca of Palm Springs,” with James Burrows directing the pilot and Mutchnick, Kohan, Burrows, Lane and Bomer all serving as executive producers on the show.

Matt Bomer at the 'Maestro' Photo Call held at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles, USA on December 12, 2023.

Tinseltown/Shutterstock

A statement from Hulu said the storyline revolves around three gay friends “of a certain age who, after an unexpected death, decide to spend their golden years living together in Palm Springs where the wealthiest one lives with his mother and a naked Gen Z housekeeper. As a chosen family, they prove that no matter how hard things get, there’s always someone around to remind you it would be better if you got your neck done.”

Lane takes on the role of Bunny Schneiderman and is considered the “Dorothy” of the group since he lives in the house with his mother, the “Sophia” character named Sybil (Linda Lavin). Bomer plays Jerry Frank, who’s just left the Mormon Church and also his marriage after his wife outed him. He has now become a “latter-day saint in the literal sense of the term.”

While Bunny is described as someone successful in business but not so much in love, Jerry is described as someone “hard of body and soft of head,” with his character meant to be the “Rose” of the group.

Related: 10 sexiest daddies alive, according to the internet

Nathan Lane attends the 2024 Drama Desk Awards at NYU Skirball Center in New York on June 10, 2024

lev radin/Shutterstock

While we also know that Sybil is meant to be wise and caring if not sometimes critical, smothering, and amoral, what we don’t know is anything about the third friend that lives with them, who would presumably make up the “Blanche” character of the bunch -- perhaps it's the naked housekeeper?

What we also don’t know is when this will be released, or how far they are into the making of the show.

What we do know, however, is that we can’t wait for this, whenever it does finally hit. We’re fans of everyone involved, and they’ve individually entertained us for decades. We assume that all that can be created from these talents together is nothing short of pure gold.

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

Latest Stories

Andrew J. Stillman

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

