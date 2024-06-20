A new sitcom is headed toward Hulu, and the Golden Girls-style comedy is set to star gay icons Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers) and Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Building) as its leading men.
Entitled Mid-Century Modern, the show gets even gayer with Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story, Glee) behind the wheel alongside Will & Grace creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan.
According to Variety, the series is “set in the gay mecca of Palm Springs,” with James Burrows directing the pilot and Mutchnick, Kohan, Burrows, Lane and Bomer all serving as executive producers on the show.
Tinseltown/Shutterstock
A statement from Hulu said the storyline revolves around three gay friends “of a certain age who, after an unexpected death, decide to spend their golden years living together in Palm Springs where the wealthiest one lives with his mother and a naked Gen Z housekeeper. As a chosen family, they prove that no matter how hard things get, there’s always someone around to remind you it would be better if you got your neck done.”
Lane takes on the role of Bunny Schneiderman and is considered the “Dorothy” of the group since he lives in the house with his mother, the “Sophia” character named Sybil (Linda Lavin). Bomer plays Jerry Frank, who’s just left the Mormon Church and also his marriage after his wife outed him. He has now become a “latter-day saint in the literal sense of the term.”
While Bunny is described as someone successful in business but not so much in love, Jerry is described as someone “hard of body and soft of head,” with his character meant to be the “Rose” of the group.
lev radin/Shutterstock
While we also know that Sybil is meant to be wise and caring if not sometimes critical, smothering, and amoral, what we don’t know is anything about the third friend that lives with them, who would presumably make up the “Blanche” character of the bunch -- perhaps it's the naked housekeeper?
What we also don’t know is when this will be released, or how far they are into the making of the show.
What we do know, however, is that we can’t wait for this, whenever it does finally hit. We’re fans of everyone involved, and they’ve individually entertained us for decades. We assume that all that can be created from these talents together is nothing short of pure gold.