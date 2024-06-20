A new sitcom is headed toward Hulu, and the Golden Girls-style comedy is set to star gay icons Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers) and Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Building) as its leading men.

Entitled Mid-Century Modern, the show gets even gayer with Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story, Glee) behind the wheel alongside Will & Grace creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan.

According to Variety, the series is “set in the gay mecca of Palm Springs,” with James Burrows directing the pilot and Mutchnick, Kohan, Burrows, Lane and Bomer all serving as executive producers on the show.

Tinseltown/Shutterstock A statement from Hulu said the storyline revolves around three gay friends "of a certain age" who, after an unexpected death, decide to spend their golden years living together in Palm Springs where the wealthiest one lives with his mother and a naked Gen Z housekeeper. As a chosen family, they prove that no matter how hard things get, there's always someone around to remind you it would be better if you got your neck done." Lane takes on the role of Bunny Schneiderman and is considered the "Dorothy" of the group since he lives in the house with his mother, the "Sophia" character named Sybil (Linda Lavin). Bomer plays Jerry Frank, who's just left the Mormon Church and also his marriage after his wife outed him. He has now become a "latter-day saint in the literal sense of the term." While Bunny is described as someone successful in business but not so much in love, Jerry is described as someone "hard of body and soft of head," with his character meant to be the "Rose" of the group.