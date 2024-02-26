Scroll To Top
Watch the first 10 minutes of For the Love of DILFs episode 6 now (EXCLUSIVE)

Watch the first 10 minutes of ‘For the Love of DILFs’ episode 6 now (EXCLUSIVE)

Nigel, Derrick, Anthony, Hazel
Courtesy of OUTtv

Tension is growing between two of the most solid couples — and Himbo reveals something shocking about one of the Daddies.

rachiepants

Things just got real on For the Love of DILFS and we are SEATED!

Last week it looked like one of the most solid couples in the house, Rico and Nigel were headed for Splitsville when Matthew, a funny new bear entered the house and set his sights on Rico. While it was HEARTBREAKING to see Nigel watching his Himbo’s potential love flourish with another Daddy, ultimately in the elimination ceremony it became clear that Nigel and Rico’s love story isn’t ending ... yet.

Quis, Rico, Jimmy, Nigel

Courtesy of OUTtv

As episode 6 kicks off Rico has made his choice but the couple still need to clear the air over what he felt was Nigel's betrayal in the previous vote. It's... awkward, as fellow Daddy Jimmy points out. Rico seems confident they are in a good place now, but does Jimmy have a point? Hmm. You decide.

They aren't the only solid couple seemingly on rocky territory. Anthony and Derrick have been hot and heavy from the jump but a misunderstanding about Derrick and Daniel’s brotherly dynamic put this Daddy into a tailspin. They kiss and makeup, but are they really back on track?

The Daddies' room

Courtesy of OUTtv

Finally, newcomers Barry and Markus are basking in thier “instant connection” but Hazel and Kane are giving the speed of thier romance some major side-eye, bringing up the possibility that they've been feeling each other longer than they are leading on — as in before the cameras even started rolling.

We love a conspiracy! But before the dust could even settle on that accusation, Hazel dropped a major bomb about another off-camera moment with one of the Daddies that may change everything.

Kane and Hazel

Courtesy of OUTtv

Mary, this is just too good!

New to For The Love of DILFs? Well, let us catch you up on your new obsession! The series pairs up two different groups of gay men (older, sexy Daddies and sweet, hunky Himbos) to see if they can forge a real, cross-generational love connection. Helping them along is the always iconic, bisexual goddess Stormy Daniels who serves as host and house mother. For one lucky couple, not only will they find love, but if they’re voted to be “most likely to succeed” they’ll also take home a cash prize of $10,000 as an investment in their future relationship.

For The Love of DILFs is streaming on OUTtv. Watch the first 10 minutes of episode six now.

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

