Watch the first 10 minutes of ‘For the Love of DILFs’ episode 6 now (EXCLUSIVE)

Things just got real on For the Love of DILFS and we are SEATED!

Last week it looked like one of the most solid couples in the house, Rico and Nigel were headed for Splitsville when Matthew, a funny new bear entered the house and set his sights on Rico. While it was HEARTBREAKING to see Nigel watching his Himbo’s potential love flourish with another Daddy, ultimately in the elimination ceremony it became clear that Nigel and Rico’s love story isn’t ending ... yet.

Courtesy of OUTtv As episode 6 kicks off Rico has made his choice but the couple still need to clear the air over what he felt was Nigel's betrayal in the previous vote. It's... awkward, as fellow Daddy Jimmy points out. Rico seems confident they are in a good place now, but does Jimmy have a point? Hmm. You decide. They aren't the only solid couple seemingly on rocky territory. Anthony and Derrick have been hot and heavy from the jump but a misunderstanding about Derrick and Daniel’s brotherly dynamic put this Daddy into a tailspin. They kiss and makeup, but are they really back on track?

Courtesy of OUTtv Finally, newcomers Barry and Markus are basking in thier “instant connection” but Hazel and Kane are giving the speed of thier romance some major side-eye, bringing up the possibility that they've been feeling each other longer than they are leading on — as in before the cameras even started rolling. We love a conspiracy! But before the dust could even settle on that accusation, Hazel dropped a major bomb about another off-camera moment with one of the Daddies that may change everything.

Courtesy of OUTtv Mary, this is just too good! New to For The Love of DILFs? Well, let us catch you up on your new obsession! The series pairs up two different groups of gay men (older, sexy Daddies and sweet, hunky Himbos) to see if they can forge a real, cross-generational love connection. Helping them along is the always iconic, bisexual goddess Stormy Daniels who serves as host and house mother. For one lucky couple, not only will they find love, but if they’re voted to be “most likely to succeed” they’ll also take home a cash prize of $10,000 as an investment in their future relationship.