Zoë Kravitz Says She Was Attacked by Lily Allen

The Fantastic Beasts star told her side of the story during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

During a recent stop on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live to promote her upcoming film Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, actress Zoë Kravitz opened up about being attacked by British singer Lily Allen.

"I wondered if Lily Allen warned you that she was going to write about the two of you kissing in her autobiography, and how did that came about?" Kravitz was asked by a viewer who was referencing Allen’s 2014 memoir My Thoughts Exactly, where she claimed the two shared a kiss back in 2014.

"Who’s Lilly Allen?" Kravitz replied.

She continued:

"If by kissing she means attacking then yes, she kissed me. She attacked me."

"Zoë and I went out partying and ended up kissing," Allen wrote in her book. "I heard that later that same night she’d got down with A$AP Rocky. Go girl, I thought."

When later asked if Kravitz read My Thoughts Exactly, she replied "I don’t think anybody read the book."

Watch Zoë's revelation in the video below.