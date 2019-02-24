Queer Women Rejoice! Olivia Colman Wins Oscar for The Favourite

Olivia Colman just won her first Academy Award for Best Actress in The Favourite.

"This is hilarious," said a clearly shocked Colman. "I got an Oscar!"

Rachel Weisz said it best when she declared "GAY RIGHTS!"

OLIVIA COLMAN GETTING AN OSCAR..... pic.twitter.com/oWHsODlkPd — borhap hate account (@rosecolorswift) February 25, 2019

This is the first win of the night for The Favourite, the extremely queer eighteenth-century story of Queen Anne (Colman) and the women vying for her attention.

Coleman dedicated the award to, "any little girl who's practicing her speech on the telly...you never know."

Watch the speech below: