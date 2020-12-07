Sarah Michelle Gellar & Selma Blair Recreated THAT Iconic Movie Kiss

Originally released back in 1999, romantic teen drama Cruel Intentions is a cult classic that many people still love and adore to this day 21 years later, and a film that sparked a lot of awakenings for many queer folks who grew up in the '90s (just ask pop star Demi Lovato!). Well, two of the movie's stars — Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar — gloriously reunited during the MTV Movie & TV Awards' Greatest of All Time special this past weekend and gave the gays everything they could ever want: a recreation of their infamous kissing scene! (But with a COVID-friendly twist, of course! We are still in the middle of a pandemic, after all...)

The two '90s queens were accepting the Legendary Lip Lock Award for their iconic smooch, and duo reflected on how much has changed when it comes to LGBTQ-acceptance in society since the film's initial release.

"I think the reason the kiss has resonated with people for so long is not just for the initial shock value, but because it was a catalyst for so many young people to help them realize certain aspects of their sexuality and help make people comfortable to be who they really are," Selma said.

"It also represented a paradigm shift to a new dynamic towards acceptance in pop culture," Sarah added.

The two also took home gold for the Best Kiss Award at the 2000 MTV Movie Awards!

Selma commemorated her reunion with longtime friend Sarah on Instagram.

"Looking back 20 years ago...a kiss. Between two young actresses. On screen. In a mainstream teen movie. In 2000. It was a sweet and delicious kiss for my character, Cecile. And she wanted more. And I must say it was a really good kiss. What feels so delicious to me now is how it isn’t shocking in 2020. It stands for a shift in thinking," Selma wrote. "I am honored to be the GOAT kiss with my dear friend @sarahmgellar, who has been by my side through the excitement, the slow times, the changes, the kids, in sickness and in health."

Watch Sarah and Selma's Cruel Intentions recreation below!

And just for funsies, relive the original moment too!