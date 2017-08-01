Kesha Is Going on Tour (A Rainbow Tour at That!)

This motherf**kin' woman is heading to a city near you!

In conjunction with the highly anticipated release of her new album, Rainbow (which is set to debut August 11), bisexual pop star Kesha just announced a North American tour!

The Rainbow Tour (like hello, take our coins now) will kick-off in Birmingham, Alabama on September 26 and weave across the country to finish off its run in Los Angeles on Novemeber 1. If you wanted to see Kesha live, there is no more praying necessary—just planning.

Pre-sale tickets are set to go on-sale Thursday, Augsust 3 through Tunespeak.com (oh, and did I mention you get a FREE CD with every ticket purchase? Yeah).

YASSSS!