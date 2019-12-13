Hayley Kiyoko Talks New Song 'runaway' at Billboard's Women in Music Awards

"It really represents the chaos that's in my mind," Kiyoko told PRIDE on the pink carpet.

As Hayley Kiyoko hosted the Billboard Women in Music Awards last night, her latest single "runaway" off of her upcoming album I'm Too Sensitive For This Shit was released. *gay panic ensues*

And PRIDE caught up with our Lesbian Jesus on the pink carpet!

"It feels amazing to celebrate and validate one another's work and the hard work we put into everything we do," she said, reflecting on the ceremony before diving into the meaning behind her new song. "To me, it really represents the chaos that's in my mind. I can act like an absolute child sometimes in a relationship. So it really encompasses that feeling of trying to navigate a relationship and realizing that you do have a lot of baggage that maybe you have to figure out before you're in a healthy relationship."

The album is expected early next year and Kiyoko says she's excited to get back into the world of music videos which, from her, are usually fully fleshed-out concepts with stylish choreography (one of the many reasons we stan!).

