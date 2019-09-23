Being Gay Is Hayley Kiyoko's Biggest Strength: 'It's Empowered Me'

During a recent appearance on Kelly Clarkson's self-titled talk show, Lesbian Jesus—also known as openly gay pop star Hayley Kiyoko—opened up about what it's like being so visible and open about her sexuality after growing up being afraid of what other people thought of her.

"My biggest weakness growing up was that I was gay and I was different from everyone else and now it’s become my biggest strength because it’s empowered me," the "Curious" singer told Kelly. "I really feared growing up because I was like, life is going to be so difficult and people are just not going to understand."

She continued:

"Going into my music career, I was just like, if I’m scared, everyone else will be. So, I have to embrace who I am, I have to be the brave one because if I take that first step, everyone else will follow. They will hopefully grow to feel inspired and know that they can have a good life. They don’t have to commit suicide, the don’t have to not love themselves, they can be loved. It’s about all these incredible, powerful women, and just people in general, taking that first step and initiative to showcase that."

Watch a clip from Hayley on The Kelly Clarkson Show in the video below!