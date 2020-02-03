Demi Lovato Tweeted About Performing at the Super Bowl 10 Years Ago

If you ever need proof that the things you speak into existence can actually happen, look no further than this 10-year-old tweet from "Cool for the Summer" singer Demi Lovato that aged extremely well:

"One day, I'm gonna sing the national anthem at a super bowl," Demi, who was at the time starring in Disney Channel's Sonny with a Chance, tweeted back in February of 2010. "Onnnee dayyy...."

Fast forward ten years later, and the pop star actually DID just slay the national anthem at this year's annual Super Bowl, proving manifestation does work!

"Dreams really do come true y'all," Demi said, sharing a screenshot of the tweet on Instagram.

Watch Demi Lovato sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl in the video below.