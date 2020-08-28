Amber Riley Performs Emotional Tribute to Naya Rivera on Jimmy Kimmel

Last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Amber Riley performed a moving tribute to her Glee costar and friend Naya Rivera.

Rivera passed away last month in a tragic boating accident on a Southern California lake, shocking friends, family, and fans around the world. She left behind a 4-year-old son.

Introduced by this episode's guest host Lil Rel Howery, they dedicate the song to their "really amazing friend."

"I didn’t make it 15 seconds before I was a puddle. I love you Naya. RIP Angel," Riley tweeted just before the performance aired.

Riley has a new self-titled EP coming out on October 2.

Watch Riley perform "A Moment" below.