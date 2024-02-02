France's hot gay Prime Minister praises the country's LGBTQ+ progress

France's first out-gay Prime Minster, Gabriel Attal — who gay men around the world are crushing on — said the country's view of the LGBTQ+ community has evolved over the years.

In his first major address to Parliament, Attal admitted that France was "tearing itself apart just 10 years ago over same-sex marriage," but "being French in 2024 means ... being able to be prime minister and openly gay," Agence France-Presse reports.

The newly minted leader also told the National Assembly, the lower house of France's Parliament, that this was "proof our country is moving and mindsets are evolving."