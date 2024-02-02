Scroll To Top
Politics

France's hot gay Prime Minister praises the country's LGBTQ+ progress

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal
Obatala-photography/Shutterstock

France's first out-gay Prime Minster, Gabriel Attal — who gay men across the U.S. are crushing on — said the country's view of the LGBTQ+ community has evolved over the years.

In his first major address to Parliament, Attal admitted that France was "tearing itself apart just 10 years ago over same-sex marriage," but "being French in 2024 means ... being able to be prime minister and openly gay," Agence France-Presse reports.

The newly minted leader also told the National Assembly, the lower house of France's Parliament, that this was "proof our country is moving and mindsets are evolving."

This was the first time the prime minister has referenced being gay so directly since Macron appointed him three weeks ago. It's just one more reason for American gays to lust after Attal, who, at 34, is also the youngest prime minister in modern French history.

The AFP said that his sexual orientation has "caused barely a ripple," instead, public discourse has been critical of the fledgling prime minister for being similar to the "polarizing" President Emmanuel Macron.

Stéphane Séjourné, Attal's former civil union partner, was recently named foreign minister when Macron reconfigured his cabinet.

Politics
Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio