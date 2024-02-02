France's hot gay Prime Minister praises the country's LGBTQ+ progress
France's first out-gay Prime Minster, Gabriel Attal — who gay men around the world are crushing on — said the country's view of the LGBTQ+ community has evolved over the years.
In his first major address to Parliament, Attal admitted that France was "tearing itself apart just 10 years ago over same-sex marriage," but "being French in 2024 means ... being able to be prime minister and openly gay," Agence France-Presse reports.
The newly minted leader also told the National Assembly, the lower house of France's Parliament, that this was "proof our country is moving and mindsets are evolving."
This was the first time the prime minister has referenced being gay so directly since Macron appointed him three weeks ago. It's just one more reason for American gays to lust after Attal, who, at 34, is also the youngest prime minister in modern French history.
The AFP said that his sexual orientation has "caused barely a ripple," instead, public discourse has been critical of the fledgling prime minister for being similar to the "polarizing" President Emmanuel Macron.
Stéphane Séjourné, Attal's former civil union partner, was recently named foreign minister when Macron reconfigured his cabinet.