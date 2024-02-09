Even Oreos aren't exempt from angry conservative boycotts for supporting LGBTQ+ rights

Move over Bud Light; it's Oreo's turn to face right-wing hate!

In case you were wondering what kind of nonsense conservatives were getting up to this week, a right-wing nonprofit is calling for the boycott of Oreo because the cookie company is supposedly "grooming children" by partnering with PLAG, an organization focused on supporting, educating, and advocating for LGBTQ+ people and their families, The Pink News reports.

The National Legal and Policy Center released a 30-second video provocatively titled "Is Oreo… Grooming Children??" where their only evidence of said grooming is PFLAG's fight against the censorship of LGBTQ+ books like This Book is Gay, Genderqueer, Flamer, and Lawn Boy in libraries — the horror!

In a press release, the NLPC labels PFLAG a "pro-transgender ideology group" that "lobbies against laws that seek to protect children from indoctrination efforts and so-called 'gender affirming' medical treatments before they are mature enough to make such decisions, and also laws that protect kids from so-called 'transition care' without their parents' consent."

This is a gross and purposeful misinterpretation of what PFLAG does. The NLPC even links back to an article on PLAG's website that advocates against bans on gender-affirming care, saying, "These legislators need to get out of the doctor's office and leave medical decisions to be made between families and medical providers."

The press release also states that the conservative nonprofit started its campaign against Orea after it noticed "the cookie-maker's inappropriate relationship with PFLAG," whose social media accounts "were heavily populated with posts in support of PFLAG's various narratives, causes and social advocacy."

I.e., that trans people exist and are deserving of fundamental human rights and medical care.

In a statement, Paul Chesser, director of NLPC's Corporate Integrity Project, said the organization owns stock in Oreo's parent company, Mondelez International, and plans to initiate a boycott if the company doesn't cut ties with PFLAG. "Now the cookie's image-managers are taking it down the same dangerous path that Bud Light, Disney and Target have trodden, which led to extensive brand destruction. We urge Mondelez to terminate Oreo's controversial relationships before it's too late."

Yes, because conservative boycotts have hurt these brands so badly that they're on the verge of collapse.

Republicans boycotted Bud Light after the beer company partnered with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney, boycotted Target because of the store's Pride collection last year, and Disney because it was outspokenly critical of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' "Don't Say Gay" law, which banned discussions of gender and sexuality in schools.

Why is it that the right-wing crowd is always droning on about how they're being censored every time someone dares to complain about their rampant racism or anti-LGBTQ+ views, but the second they're unhappy with a company — usually for supporting the queer community — they go on a boycotting spree?

Oh, right. It's hypocrisy isn't it?