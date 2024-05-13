Watch Bright Light Bright Light & Mykal Kilgore’s ‘Heart Slap’ music video debut (Exclusive)

Bright Light Bright Light has unleashed his new single “Heartslap” which features Grammy-nominated Broadway star Mykal Kilgore and we can’t stop listening! Actually, we can’t stop watching because the music video is here and it's so camp.

The video is a “sexy feast of '80s nerdcore camp” and Bright Light Bright Light is living their neon retro wave video game fantasy. And it’s so gay it’s, like, totally radical. The aesthetic and vibe of the new album is exactly what Rod Thomas aka Bright Light Bright Light envisioned. "Director Tyler Milliron is an absolute genius. He totally gets my vision for my album, and immediately got all of the references Mykal and I brought to the planning meeting. The world he's created is just so spectacular and it's absolutely my favorite video of my career to date!,” the Welsh electronic pop star tells PRIDE. “I'm so thrilled that this song exists in my repertoire and I am so happy to have had the MOST FUN creating this with two brilliant people, Tyler and Mykal,” he adds

Kilgore agrees that the “Heartslap” video was a true collaboration. “First of all, Rod involved me in almost every decision in the making of the video so I feel extremely invested in it,” he tells PRIDE. “Second, the amount of fun that I had on set with Rod and the rest of the team made it impossible for this video to be anything but a party! You see the material!!!! This video is amazing!”