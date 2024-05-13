Watch Bright Light Bright Light & Mykal Kilgore’s ‘Heart Slap’ music video debut (Exclusive)

Bright Light Bright Light has unleashed his new single “Heartslap” which features Grammy-nominated Broadway star Mykal Kilgore and we can’t stop listening! Actually, we can’t stop watching because the music video is here and it's so camp.
The video is a “sexy feast of '80s nerdcore camp” and Bright Light Bright Light is living their neon retro wave video game fantasy. And it’s so gay it’s, like, totally radical. The aesthetic and vibe of the new album is exactly what Rod Thomas aka Bright Light Bright Light envisioned. "Director Tyler Milliron is an absolute genius. He totally gets my vision for my album, and immediately got all of the references Mykal and I brought to the planning meeting. The world he's created is just so spectacular and it's absolutely my favorite video of my career to date!,” the Welsh electronic pop star tells PRIDE. “I'm so thrilled that this song exists in my repertoire and I am so happy to have had the MOST FUN creating this with two brilliant people, Tyler and Mykal,” he adds
Kilgore agrees that the “Heartslap” video was a true collaboration. “First of all, Rod involved me in almost every decision in the making of the video so I feel extremely invested in it,” he tells PRIDE. “Second, the amount of fun that I had on set with Rod and the rest of the team made it impossible for this video to be anything but a party! You see the material!!!! This video is amazing!”
He’s not wrong, the song is super catchy and the video is pure visual serotonin. The song is a single from Bright Light Bright Light’s upcoming new album ‘Enjoy Youth,” which drops May 17th and will feature further, exciting collaborations including with dance legend Ultra Naté, Sam Harper, “Sunshine After The Rain” singer Berri and Beth Hirsch.
The album is a collection of “glittering electropop” jams but it takes its inspiration from darker sources: our dystopian times. Thomas says the album is meant to be an escapist alternative to all the darkness. “Things are pretty shit at the moment and there are times where I really feel like magic has been taken out of the world,” he says. “I wanted to remind myself that life is pretty special and just focus on the joy we do have.” We couldn’t agree more.
You sir had us at queer joy and throbbing beats. Watch the debut of “Heartslap” below.