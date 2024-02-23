Adore Delano shares update after FFS & this gorge woman is GLOWING

We’ve been super proud of RuPaul’s Drag Race star Adore Delano following her decision to come out as a trans woman in July 2023. And yet, the singer’s latest update has us totally screaming!

A few months ago, Delano posted a photo of her in a hospital gown captioned, “It’s finally happening!! #ffs.”

See on Instagram The “FFS” acronym stands for “facial feminization surgery,” which usually includes a number of surgical procedures to modify facial features toward being more feminine. According to Johns Hopkins University, this could include reshaping the forehead, brows, nose, cheeks, and jaw, as well as a tracheal shave of the Adam’s apple — but each case is different, of course. A little over three months later, Delano has shared two post updates showing her post-FFS glow-up. Needless to say, we cannot get over how amazing she looks! The first post is Delano walking toward the mirror and showing off her new face, captioned, “The b*tch is back… 3 months post op. Still have lots of healing to get through, but feeling human again.”

See on Instagram The second post sees Delano soaking up the sun on a couch and giving us a closer look at her new facial features, which seriously highlight the beauty she already had. She added she “missed you so much” in the second post. We have to say: we’ve missed you too, gorge!