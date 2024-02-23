Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Adore Delano shares update after FFS & this gorge woman is GLOWING

Adore Delano shares update after FFS & this gorge woman is GLOWING

Adore Delano via Instagram
Instagram (@adoredelano)

It's the authenticity for us!

@andrewjstillman

We’ve been super proud of RuPaul’s Drag Race star Adore Delano following her decision to come out as a trans woman in July 2023. And yet, the singer’s latest update has us totally screaming!

A few months ago, Delano posted a photo of her in a hospital gown captioned, “It’s finally happening!! #ffs.”

The “FFS” acronym stands for “facial feminization surgery,” which usually includes a number of surgical procedures to modify facial features toward being more feminine. According to Johns Hopkins University, this could include reshaping the forehead, brows, nose, cheeks, and jaw, as well as a tracheal shave of the Adam’s apple — but each case is different, of course.

A little over three months later, Delano has shared two post updates showing her post-FFS glow-up. Needless to say, we cannot get over how amazing she looks!

The first post is Delano walking toward the mirror and showing off her new face, captioned, “The b*tch is back… 3 months post op. Still have lots of healing to get through, but feeling human again.”

The second post sees Delano soaking up the sun on a couch and giving us a closer look at her new facial features, which seriously highlight the beauty she already had. She added she “missed you so much” in the second post. We have to say: we’ve missed you too, gorge!

Delano is most known for her time on Drag Race, first starring in season 6 and then going on to compete on All Stars 2. Prior to Drag Race, she performed as a contestant on American Idol. She has since released a few albums, including Till Death Do Us Party and the subsequent record After Party.

Congrats on your transformation, queen! You look beautiful and we’re so proud of you for owning who you are!

CelebritiesTVDragQueensHealthEntertainmentTransMusic
rupaul's drag racedrag queensfacial feminization surgerytransgenderadore delanoAdore Delano
Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

