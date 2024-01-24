Armie Hammer's recent GF claims actor 'gave her STD' & 'cannibal ink'

An update on Armie Hammer.

The actor, who is best known among LGBTQ+ audiences for playing Oliver in Call Me By Your Name, has been “canceled” recently after a few women spoke out against his sexual practices and kinks that crossed the line and weren’t consensual.

During a new episode of This Is the Worst Podcast, comedian Brittany Schmitt opened up about having a recent situationship with Hammer and spilled some tea during a conversation with Brittany Furlan. “So, the first night we did hang out, he did give us tattoos,” Schmitt said, explaining that Hammer had started “tattooing strangers” and calling this practice “cannibal ink.”

She added, “He thought he was being funny. I was like, ‘Maybe don’t lean into that.’”