Armie Hammer's recent GF claims actor 'gave her STD' & 'cannibal ink'
Comedian Brittany Schmitt talked about being in a recent “situationship” with the actor.
An update on Armie Hammer.
The actor, who is best known among LGBTQ+ audiences for playing Oliver in Call Me By Your Name, has been “canceled” recently after a few women spoke out against his sexual practices and kinks that crossed the line and weren’t consensual.
During a new episode of This Is the Worst Podcast, comedian Brittany Schmitt opened up about having a recent situationship with Hammer and spilled some tea during a conversation with Brittany Furlan. “So, the first night we did hang out, he did give us tattoos,” Schmitt said, explaining that Hammer had started “tattooing strangers” and calling this practice “cannibal ink.”
She added, “He thought he was being funny. I was like, ‘Maybe don’t lean into that.’”
Elsewhere in the podcast, Schmitt brought up a statement that seemingly made reference to Hammer without explicitly saying the actor’s name. “I briefly mentioned in the last episode having a situationship with a monster,” she said. “With a bad guy who gave me an STD… and that’s all I was gonna say."
Nonetheless, Schmitt also revealed that Hammer is apparently “very open about everything” in terms of the scandal he’s been involved in recently. She said that he is “very willing to talk” about what happened and was careful with her about only engaging in consensual sex.
Since this scandal broke out, Hammer has been away from the spotlight, which makes this update pretty surprising. While we do hope that the actor is doing better, we aren’t sure if his recent behavior is authentic, or an attempt to redeem his public image.
Only time will tell how things will play out for Hammer, but we’re glad that Schmitt’s experience with him wasn’t as horrible as it was for other women.