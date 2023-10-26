Elliot Page Admits He 'Struggled To Function' Prior To Transitioning

This week, transgender actor Elliot Page—whose memoir Pageboy was released earlier this year—appeared on the Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast and revealed that his mental health has vastly improved since transitioning in 2020.

“For significant periods of my life, I struggled to function on a pretty basic level, it was hard for me to literally sit down, it was hard for me to be productive, for me to be present at all,” The Umbrella Academy star explained, as reported by The PinkNews. “I couldn’t see the future because I didn’t know how much longer I would last feeling that way.”

Since transitioning, the 35-year-old said he’s begun to enjoy the simple pleasures in life. “People go, ‘What was your last experience of gender euphoria?’ I’m like, ‘This morning when I was drinking coffee in silence and just being able to sit and have my coffee,’” Page said.