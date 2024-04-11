Delusional JK Rowling vows not to forgive 'Harry Potter' stars for supporting trans youth

J.K. Rowling is lashing out at celebrities who have supported trans youth — including Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, specifically.

Considering how frequently Rowling uses her massive platform to spread “gender critical” ideology and complain that trans people are mean to her, it isn’t surprising that she decided to weigh in on a recently released review that makes a number of recommendations that would drastically limit the access trans youth have to gender affirming health care.

The review dismisses over 100 studies and numerous professionals and organizations across the world in order to reach its conclusions, but anti-trans activists are already applauding it as “proof” that they’re right and trans-affirming people have been wrong this whole time.

Rowling went on a furious Twitter rant, blasting “those who’ve hounded and demonised whistleblowers and smeared opponents as bigots and transphobes” and claiming “the consequences of this scandal will play out for decades.”

“Kids have been irreversibly harmed, and thousands are complicit, not just medics, but the celebrity mouthpieces, unquestioning media and cynical corporations,” she wrote . “You did all you could do impede and misrepresent research…Young people have been experimented on, left infertile and in pain.”

One person replied to her tweets with a mention of Radcliffe and Watson — both of whom have expressed their support for the trans community in the past. Radcliffe in particular pointed to “professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I” when sharing his support in a 2020 essay for the Trevor Project.

“Just waiting for Dan and Emma to give you a very public apology … safe in the knowledge that you will forgive them …” read the tweet .

But Rowling immediately made it clear that would not be the case.

“Not safe, I’m afraid,” she replied . “Celebs who cosied up to a movement intent on eroding women’s hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatised detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single sex spaces.”

Pushing back against Rowling’s seemingly endless parade of anti trans remarks has become so incredibly tiresome for LGBTQ+ Harry Potter fans and allies, but this latest commentary was so unexpected that people just had to weigh in.