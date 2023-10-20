Jussie Smollett Checks Into Rehab For Undisclosed Reasons

Jussie Smollett has reportedly checked into rehab.

A representative confirmed to TMZ that the actor would be partaking in an outpatient program, although it’s unclear what, exactly, he’s seeking treatment for.

“Jussie has had an extremely difficult past few years,” the rep said. “He has quietly been working very hard for some time now and we are proud of him for taking these necessary steps.”

Smollett made headlines in 2019 after he claimed to be the target of a hate crime. Details of the case became muddied after it became clear that he was familiar with the men who allegedly committed the crime, and prosecutors turned to arguing that Smollett had actually staged the whole thing.

The Empire star was later convicted of filing a false police report, carrying a sentence of 150 days in jail, and roughly another two years of probation. However, he was released after just a few days upon filing an appeal last March.

Despite the conviction, Smollett has maintained his innocence and insists there was no hoax when he reported the hate crime. His current stint in rehab takes place as his appeal is ongoing.

“He’s been wanting to go to rehabilitation and deal with life in a significant and thoughtful way,” a source told Fox News Digital.

The actor was written out of Empire at the time the prosecution built a case against him, and he has not appeared in any new film or TV projects since.