Lukas Gage Cracks Joke About Short-Lived Marriage With Chris Appleton
Lukas Gage Cracks Joke About Short-Lived Marriage With Chris Appleton
This couple had an intense relationship, but it didn’t last very long.
We appreciate celebs with a good sense of humor!
The first rumors of Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton dating started in February 2023. They subsequently confirmed their relationship in March, got engaged in April, and tied the knot by the end of that same month.
Throughout most of the year, Gage and Appleton were a high-profile LGBTQ+ couple making headlines and sharing adorable pictures together all over social media. Unfortunately, they reportedly filed for divorce in November – one day after their wedding was featured in an episode of The Kardashians on Hulu.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gage hosted a dinner party for a luxury brand and, during his speech, cracked a joke about his short-lived marriage. “This company [has] been around for 190 years supporting tradition class, timekeeping and style,” Gaged reportedly said. “I personally think that’s really interesting because some people can’t even last 190 days in a relationship.”
Even though Gage and Appleton’s marriage technically lasted 205 days, it was still a hilarious joke for Gage to break his silence about this former relationship.
Best known for his roles on The White Lotus, Euphoria, and You, Gage had a great 2023. Namely, the actor starred in the Down Low film alongside Zachary Quinto and made exciting cameos on shows like The Other Two and Fargo.
Appleton is also moving on from this situation by doing his thing. The celebrity hairstylist still has clients like Chrishell Stause and Kim Kardashian, and has been appearing more than ever on The Kardashians in recent seasons. He’s also a recurring expert on shows like The Today Show and The Drew Barrymore Show.
Everyone is doing just fine, and at least we can all laugh about it!