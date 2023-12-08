Lukas Gage Cracks Joke About Short-Lived Marriage With Chris Appleton

We appreciate celebs with a good sense of humor!

The first rumors of Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton dating started in February 2023. They subsequently confirmed their relationship in March, got engaged in April, and tied the knot by the end of that same month.

Throughout most of the year, Gage and Appleton were a high-profile LGBTQ+ couple making headlines and sharing adorable pictures together all over social media. Unfortunately, they reportedly filed for divorce in November – one day after their wedding was featured in an episode of The Kardashians on Hulu.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gage hosted a dinner party for a luxury brand and, during his speech, cracked a joke about his short-lived marriage. “This company [has] been around for 190 years supporting tradition class, timekeeping and style,” Gaged reportedly said. “I personally think that’s really interesting because some people can’t even last 190 days in a relationship.”