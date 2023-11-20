Wayne Brady Involved In Car Crash That Led To Physical Fight With Other Driver

Wayne Brady Involved In Car Crash That Led To Fight With Other Driver
The actor is reportedly recovering following the incident.
Wayne Brady was involved in a car accident over the weekend that reportedly took an even more dangerous turn.
According to TMZ, the TV host’s car was hit by another driver on Sunday night in Malibu. When the two got out of their vehicles, things ultimately turned physical, leading to Brady dialing 911.
Although the other driver fled the scene at that point, the cops were able to track him down and arrest him for the hit-and-run, as well as battery and driving under the influence.
A source told TMZ that Brady is just “banged up and sore,” and his injuries weren’t severe enough to warrant a trip to the hospital.
The Whose Line Is It Anyway? star came out as pansexual earlier this year, at age 51, telling Peoplethat the idea of “being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or non-binary” really resonates with him at this point in his life.
"Me coming out and saying that I may identify as pansexual still doesn't stop me from being the dopest host on TV and doing what I do,” he later toldEntertainment Tonight. “Still doesn't stop me from being amazing at my job. In fact, if anything, I feel even better, because I'm lighter.”
Brady has yet to acknowledge or comment on the car accident or the fight that followed publicly, but in the meantime, everyone is wishing him a speedy recovery.
