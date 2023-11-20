Wayne Brady Involved In Car Crash That Led To Physical Fight With Other Driver

Wayne Brady was involved in a car accident over the weekend that reportedly took an even more dangerous turn.

According to TMZ, the TV host’s car was hit by another driver on Sunday night in Malibu. When the two got out of their vehicles, things ultimately turned physical, leading to Brady dialing 911.

Although the other driver fled the scene at that point, the cops were able to track him down and arrest him for the hit-and-run, as well as battery and driving under the influence.

A source told TMZ that Brady is just “banged up and sore,” and his injuries weren’t severe enough to warrant a trip to the hospital.