Sting offered to let Austin Butler borrow his infamous 'Dune' codpiece—we're waiting!
We need that photoshoot here yesterday!
Austin Butler is set to make his debut as the villainous Feyd-Rautha when Dune: Part Two releases later this week, and he recently opened up about a…fascinating offer he received from the first guy who took up the mantle — Sting.
David Lynch’s 1984 adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel has remained polarizing over the years, with some iconic bits and pieces that are hard to forget, including the codpiece worn by Sting has Feyd-Rautha.
In case you aren’t familiar with it, take a look:
Definitely unforgettable.
Butler’s version of the character has a decidedly different look — more Voldemort than…whatever was going on here. But he recently had a conversation with Sting himself about the costume that took an interesting turn.
“I met him last night, he came to the premiere,” the Carrie Diaries actor told Jimmy Fallon during The Tonight Show earlier this week. “He came up to me afterward and he was so lovely and debonair. I asked him about it, and he said he still has the codpiece from the original one.”
“He said he’s gonna dry clean it and let me wear it if I want to,” he added.
One can only hope that every bit of that conversation was dead serious and not an extended bit, because both the idea of Sting holding onto the infamous codpiece all of these years and Butler taking it for a test drive just for funsies sound too perfect.
Although it’s too late to swap out the costume in the actual movie, if Butler wants to do some Instagram modeling with the borrowed codpiece, there would undoubtedly be a fair amount of interest.
But while we wait to see whether those dreams come true, you can check out Dune: Part Two in theaters this Friday and watch Butler's interview with Jimmy Fallon below.
