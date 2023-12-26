Out Sports Journalist Matt Napolitano Has Died, Husband Shares The News Of His Tragic Passing
Our hearts go out for yet another loss.
Out gay sports journalist and anchor for Fox News Media, Matt Napolitano, age 33, has sadly passed away.
His husband, Ricky Whitcomb, shared the heartbreaking news with a post to honor his man on X (formerly Twitter), saying that he “loved his job and he loved bringing the news to your radios and televisions.”
The two had only spent seven months together as a married couple.
Napolitano joined Fox News back in 2015 and operated as a one-person show at Fox News Audio. He started out as a writer for the media outlet before his skills landed him the promotion to sports reporter, where he appeared on Neil Cavuto’s Coast to Coast covering the latest sports stories.
Whitcomb posted a secondary tweet in regard to the death, saying Napolitano “had an auto immune disease that he was diagnosed with almost 20 years ago and died as the result of an infection.”
In response to some of the online trolls, he concluded the post by saying, “Do not use my husbands death to spread disinformation and blatant mistruths.”
Napolitano, affectionately known as “Matty Naps” to his friends and fans, was often praised for his personality and sense of humor. He was 33 years old at the time of his passing.
Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News, shared of the loss in a memo sent to staff, sharing that Napolitano was one of two staffers who lost their life over the holiday weekend, with the other being Chicago Bureau Operations Director Adam Petlin, who passed away at 58, also from an illness.
Scott spoke highly of both employees, noting that Napolitano’s talents expanded past the newsroom, reminding fans of him becoming a Jeopardy! runner-up and making it to the bonus round of Wheel of Fortune.
Our condolences go out to the friends, family, and fans who are most affected by this tragic news.