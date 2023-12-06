5 Norman Lear Shows Featuring Queer Characters You Can Stream Right Now





We've lost another great, but his legacy lives on. CBS, Netflix The world has lost another legendary filmmaker with the passing of Norman Lear, who died of natural causes at the age of 101. We tend to think the inclusion of LGBTQ+ characters on TV started with shows like Will & Grace and Modern Family, but Lear started creating groundbreaking shows in the ‘70s. Not only is he credited with creating The Jeffersons and All in the Family—both of which featured episodes with queer characters—but he’s also responsible for the first gay couple to ever grace our television screens with his show Hot l Baltimore.

Shutterstock While the show has since faded into obscurity, Lear’s contribution to queer representation on TV can’t be overstated. The screenwriter and producer has left behind an incredible legacy within the queer community that won’t be forgotten. Even beyond his passing his impact continues, with the upcoming series, The Corps, which was picked up by Netflix earlier this year, about a young gay man entering the military during the 'Dont Ask, Don't Tell." To celebrate his life, take a look at his work over the decades, but in particular his early work when it was at its most revolutionary. Here are five series you can watch right now, and where to stream them.

All in the Family ABC Steve told Archie he was gay in the 1971 All in the Family episode “Judging Books by Covers,” which marked him as the first openly gay character on a U.S. sitcom. Although it was only a one-shot guest role, it became one of the most pivotal TV moment still talked about today. You can stream the show on Prime Video.

One Day at a Time Netflix Lear served as both executive producer and writer on the 1975 version of One Day at a Time and the 2017 reboot on Netflix, the latter of which features Elena, who comes out as a lesbian to her family in season one and is one of the main characters for the remainder of the show. The original show is available for purchase on Amazon, and stream the reboot on Netflix.

The Jeffersons CBS Although only in one season four episode called “Once a Friend,” The Jeffersons also put a transgender character front and center. George Jefferson’s former Navy buddy, Edie, has undergone a gender affirmation surgery, and the portrayal is often cited as one of the first sympathetic looks at a transgender character. Stream the show for free on Tubi.

Maude CBS In the season three episode “Maude’s New Friend” in the Bea Arthur-led sitcom Maude, the titular character befriends a new man named Barry who turns out to be gay. She opens her mind to it and learns a few things along the way, which was highly uncommon when the episode aired in 1974. Stream the show on PlutoTV.