Watch the first 10 minutes of the 'For the Love of DILFs' season two premiere now

We’re just days away from the return of our favorite dating reality series, For the Love of DILFs. You don’t have to wait any longer to get back inside the hallowed halls of DILF Manor, however, because PRIDE has the exclusive video sneak peek at how season two begins.

If you’re new to For the Love of DILFS, the series, which hails from the producers of the sexy shows Slag Wars and Hot Haus, brings together two groups of gay men, the Himbos and the Daddies, to see if they can match up and fall in love across generations. Should they find a special connection, one lucky couple will leave the mansion with a new lover and a cash prize of $10,000 as an investment in their future relationship.

In this exclusive sneak peek, we’re first introduced to our new Himbos (Daniel, Quis, Rico, Aaron, and Nick) who make their way into the house where they’re greeted by their master of ceremonies and bi-con, Stormy Daniels. We find out everything the Himbos are looking for in a Daddy, whether it be someone to spoil them, a mentor, or a big juicy hairy culo. Stormy explains it’s time for the Himbos to meet their Daddies in a special blindfold challenge that will allow them to smell, taste, and hear the Daddies before making a selection.

Once the blindfolds are in place, in strut our new Daddies (Big Sal, Kane, Luders, Nigel, and Jimmy) to share what they’re looking for, be it an adventurous partner, an old soul, or “all that juicy stuff.” Things are about to get very steamy, but then what else would we expect?