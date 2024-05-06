Lesbian comedian Sam Jay's roast of Tom Brady had viewers screaming

Tom Brady was the roast of the town over the weekend with Netflix's special, The Roast of Tom Brady. A slew of comedians and pals took swings at the retired quarterback for three hours, from Jeff Ross and Nikki Glaser to Drew Bledsoe and Rob Gronkowski. As with all roasts, there were hits and misses, but comedian Sam Jay had one of the most memorable sets.

Jay pulled no punches as she spent half her time on stage taking aim at some of the other folks present, including Bledsoe, whose spot on the New England Patriots was snatched up by Brady back in 2001.

"The only ring you have is the one Tom won for you," Jay told him. "So your Super Bowl ring is just like my strap-on: Just because you wear it doesn't make it real."

She also had plenty of jokes to make at Brady's expense, taking particular time to suggest — in detail — that they have a brief sexual encounter as "completely a fact-finding mission." "We towel down. High five. You can be my final completion," Jay said. "And I can be the first time you looked a Black woman in the eyes."