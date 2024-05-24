'Wheel of Fortune' contestant goes viral with raunchy (and wrong) solve

Wheel of Fortune is one of the few iconic, long-running game shows that basically exists and is casually enjoyed by those who habitually watch it and rarely make waves. But now a surprising guess by a recent contestant is going viral across social media.

Three competitors were rushing to see who could solve the puzzle first as new letters appeared during Thursday's episode. By the time it got down to "_ _ _ _ I_ T_E B_ _T!" alongside the clue "Phrase," Tavaris Williams from Port St. Lucie decided to buzz in and give it his best shot.

Unfortunately for Tavaris, his best shot was the kind of wrong that's likely to keep this clip in circulation for the duration of the internet. Apparently disregarding the number of letters in the first word, he tried to solve the puzzle with the phrase "Right in the butt!"