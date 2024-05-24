Scroll To Top
Wheel of Fortune contestant goes viral with raunchy (and wrong) solve

Wheel of Fortune
Sony Pictures Television

He's never going to live this one down.

rachelkiley

Wheel of Fortune is one of the few iconic, long-running game shows that basically exists and is casually enjoyed by those who habitually watch it and rarely make waves. But now a surprising guess by a recent contestant is going viral across social media.

Three competitors were rushing to see who could solve the puzzle first as new letters appeared during Thursday's episode. By the time it got down to "_ _ _ _ I_ T_E B_ _T!" alongside the clue "Phrase," Tavaris Williams from Port St. Lucie decided to buzz in and give it his best shot.

Unfortunately for Tavaris, his best shot was the kind of wrong that's likely to keep this clip in circulation for the duration of the internet. Apparently disregarding the number of letters in the first word, he tried to solve the puzzle with the phrase "Right in the butt!"

Needless to say, it, ah, didn't quite fit.

The poor guy seemed completely sincere about his guess, too. He froze up as the audience laughed, and another contestant shouted, "What?!" and host Pat Sajak took an awkward pause before responding with a simple "No."

The next contestant was able to accurately solve the puzzle ("This is the best!"), and Sajak got in a quick conversation once everyone had recovered.

"Tavaris, you've already made an impression on us," he said. Tavaris apologized, admitting he got a little too excited.

"We'll figure out a way to handle that tastefully," Sajak continued. "I have no idea what that will be."

It turns out the best way to handle it was by just letting it fly, as Wheel of Fortune got its viral moment thanks to Tavaris and his apparent enthusiasm for butts.

TVEntertainmentViral
game showspat sajaktavaris williamswheel of fortunetv
author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

