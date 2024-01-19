Netflix shares official teaser of 'Young Royals' third & final season

We are crazy excited about the upcoming third and final season of Netflix’s Young Royals, the Swedish teen drama following the life of Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding), his time at a prestigious fictional boarding school called Hillerska, and his developing relationship with Simon (Omar Rudberg).

Minor spoilers ahead, so read with caution!

The network has been dropping little snippets of what we can expect from the final season, especially after the major cliffhanger we faced at the end of season 2.

Netflix gave us a little more of a tease on their X, formerly Twitter, account to continue whetting our thirst. Captioned “All eyes are on Wilhelm and Simon. Here’s your first proper look at Young Royals S3, coming this March,” the one-minute clip is more than enough to have us ready for its release.