TV

Netflix shares official teaser of Young Royals' third & final season

Is it March yet??

We are crazy excited about the upcoming third and final season of Netflix’s Young Royals, the Swedish teen drama following the life of Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding), his time at a prestigious fictional boarding school called Hillerska, and his developing relationship with Simon (Omar Rudberg).

Minor spoilers ahead, so read with caution!

The network has been dropping little snippets of what we can expect from the final season, especially after the major cliffhanger we faced at the end of season 2.

Netflix gave us a little more of a tease on their X, formerly Twitter, account to continue whetting our thirst. Captioned “All eyes are on Wilhelm and Simon. Here’s your first proper look at Young Royals S3, coming this March,” the one-minute clip is more than enough to have us ready for its release.

Opening up with a chat between a group of girls about the impending graduation, Wilhelm reaches out to his former flame, Felice (Nikita Uggla) and lets her know he’s coming back, to which she responds, “I’ve missed you.”

When the other girls find out who she’s texting, they start to discuss what’s going on between Wilhelm and Simon after Wilhelm publicly came out at the end of season 2. After the girls spend some time wondering if Wilhelm and Simon might be a couple, we cut to Wilhelm, who sits alone in the back of a car on a rainy day and seemingly has the same thoughts going through his head regarding the future of the pair.

Netflix said it best: All eyes are on these two when we enter into the final season, and we’re all anxiously awaiting the resolution not only to this relationship, but to one of Netflix’s best shows that already feels like it’s ending way too soon.

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

