Watch these OF stars show how fast group fitness can become *ahem* group fun

Group activities are always hit or miss, but OnlyFans stars Igor Lucios, Apollon, Ajax, and Derek Kage show how quickly a group workout can become a group four-way. And we're watching on respectfully, of course.

TikTok account Hoscos Color, known for posting various videos (and photos on their IG) of hot men -- often adult entertainers -- doing everyday activities with a little twist of sex, shared a video of the four stars with all eight of their legs intertwined to allow four the four-way sit-ups they did for the exercise, which each of them taking turns sharing a kiss at the top.

@hoscos.color @Igor Lucios @Apollon @Ajax @Derek Kage #hoscoscolor Okay, first of all, we are relating too much that woman in the background sneaking a peek at all the four-way kissing action because we are also feeling the FOMO! Still, watching these hotties sweat it out on the beach together is enough to get us running back into the gym to get our beach bodies in check. If we gather enough confidence, perhaps we can join them... In the meantime, carry on the fantasy with us and keep scrolling for some pics of these OF stars, especially if you're not familiar. If you haven't subscribed yet, perhaps these will help change your mind...

Igor Lucios See on Instagram

Igor Lucios See on Instagram

Igor Lucios See on Instagram

Igor Lucios See on Instagram

Igor Lucios See on Instagram

Mike Dilan (Apollon) See on Instagram

Mike Dilan (Apollon) See on Instagram

Mike Dilan (Apollon) See on Instagram

Mike Dilan (Apollon) See on Instagram

Mike Dilan (Apollon) See on Instagram

Huge Ajax TikTok · Ajax www.tiktok.com

Huge Ajax TikTok · Ajax www.tiktok.com

Huge Ajax @hugeajax Which do you prefer: store-bought affection or homegrown love?! #cowboyromance #countryboy #gardener

Huge Ajax @hugeajax Well?!? You wont regret it #countryboy #wildwest #kiss

Huge Ajax @hugeajax Now you have #countryboy #gardenerguy 😉 Now you have #countryboy #gardenerguy 😉

Derek Kage @derekkagexxx #tiktokbroke

Derek Kage @derekkagexxx Replying to @user9586469306136

Derek Kage @derekkagexxx My idol said the same thing. #deepvoice #fyp #tiktok #gay #voiceactor #sexyvoice

Derek Kage @derekkagexxx It’s bedtime 😴 #deepvoice #voiceactor #sexyvoice #fyp #tiktok