Watch these OF stars show how fast group fitness can become *ahem* group fun

Watch these OF stars show how fast group fitness can become group fun
Acting out our fantasies for us, as ever.

Group activities are always hit or miss, but OnlyFans stars Igor Lucios, Apollon, Ajax, and Derek Kage show how quickly a group workout can become a group four-way. And we're watching on respectfully, of course.

TikTok account Hoscos Color, known for posting various videos (and photos on their IG) of hot men -- often adult entertainers -- doing everyday activities with a little twist of sex, shared a video of the four stars with all eight of their legs intertwined to allow four the four-way sit-ups they did for the exercise, which each of them taking turns sharing a kiss at the top.

Okay, first of all, we are relating too much that woman in the background sneaking a peek at all the four-way kissing action because we are also feeling the FOMO!

Still, watching these hotties sweat it out on the beach together is enough to get us running back into the gym to get our beach bodies in check. If we gather enough confidence, perhaps we can join them...

In the meantime, carry on the fantasy with us and keep scrolling for some pics of these OF stars, especially if you're not familiar. If you haven't subscribed yet, perhaps these will help change your mind...

Igor Lucios

Igor Lucios

Igor Lucios

Igor Lucios

Igor Lucios

Mike Dilan (Apollon)

Mike Dilan (Apollon)

Mike Dilan (Apollon)

Mike Dilan (Apollon)

Mike Dilan (Apollon)

Huge Ajax

TikTok · Ajax

www.tiktok.com

Huge Ajax

TikTok · Ajax

www.tiktok.com

Huge Ajax

@hugeajax

Which do you prefer: store-bought affection or homegrown love?! #cowboyromance #countryboy #gardener

Huge Ajax

@hugeajax

Well?!? You wont regret it #countryboy #wildwest #kiss

Huge Ajax

@hugeajax

Now you have #countryboy #gardenerguy 😉

Now you have #countryboy #gardenerguy 😉

Derek Kage

@derekkagexxx

#tiktokbroke

Derek Kage

@derekkagexxx

Replying to @user9586469306136

Derek Kage

@derekkagexxx

My idol said the same thing. #deepvoice #fyp #tiktok #gay #voiceactor #sexyvoice

Derek Kage

@derekkagexxx

It’s bedtime 😴 #deepvoice #voiceactor #sexyvoice #fyp #tiktok

Derek Kage

@derekkagexxx

My future tiktok #deepvoice #voiceactor #sexyvoice #fyp #tiktok

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio